Have you ever dreaded to make a decision, knowing full well that decision is not what you really want, but also knowing, deep down, that it’s the correct decision to make?
That was the quandary that Butch Patterson and the Andrew Johnson Ladies Classic Tournament Committee was facing during the past few months.
On Wednesday the committee pulled the plug on the 32nd annual event, something that the hordes of girls’ basketball fans in Greene County have looked forward to for the past three decades. It’s four days of basketball that makes the mouths water in hungry basketball fans, many of whom are there when the first game tips off and are still there when the table is brought out to award the championship four days later.
As a member of the Ladies’ Classic committee since the event began, I’ve watched Buddy Yonz, who was the classic’s first general chairman, and then Ron Metcalfe, who was in charge of the show until two years ago, wrestle with decisions that had to be made to ensure the tourney continued to thrive. There are more logistics involved in this thing than most people realize. However, most of the decisions they had to make paled in comparison to the dreaded virus that continues to threaten our populace.
The decision to cancel this year’s tourney was the correct one. This is coming from someone who has witnessed all or at least most of the previous 31 tournaments, and someone who enjoys this tourney tremendously.
The virus that is sweeping our state and county at the present time has forced changes in a lot of things over the past year, and prayers continue that the year 2021 will be much improved over the year that we will soon see come to a close.
The Ladies’ Classic, from its outset, has been one of the most popular girls’ basketball tournaments in the southeast. In the early years, teams from as far away as California and Washington state came here to get a taste of what high school hoops in the south is all about. It has continued to draw out-of-state teams year after year, with some of the country’s best teams participating. College recruiters have swept down on Hal Henard Gym the week after Christmas to watch the key players, and maybe get a glimpse of somebody they think might help their program who is not being heavily recruited.
As the virus continued throughout the summer and early months of fall, it became quite clear this year that many of the out-of-state teams would not be able to come to Greeneville because of various travel restrictions and decisions made by their school systems.
However, Butch Patterson did not give up. He began filling the open spots with other in-state teams that wanted to play, and although the tourney bracket was not as stuffed with powerhouse programs as it was, it was still a very respectable field that could have provided some interesting days.
But in the last couple of weeks, as the virus numbers continue to soar almost everywhere, but especially so it seems in Northeast Tennessee, Patterson began receiving calls that school boards had understandably put the brakes on allowing teams to travel over the holidays.
“We had worked so hard in filling the tournament with power teams from everywhere that we could find them,” Patterson said Wednesday at a committee meeting where the decision was reached that the virus had won out over the Ladies’ Classic this year. “We didn’t want to cancel. We looked at every possibility. We knew basketball is still going on for our local and area teams, but there are so many things to consider when talking about this tournament. Then during the past week we’ve just had too many calls from schools who told us they weren’t going to be able to play out of safety concerns. So, we really didn’t have much choice.”
The Arby’s Classic in Bristol, a boys’ tournament that draws teams from across the country as well as internationally, canceled a couple of weeks ago due to similar concerns.
For the past 31 years, the Ladies’ Classic has been a mainstay of holiday plans for many Greene Countians. There’s no doubt in my mind that the Classic will be back next year.
“We’re already working on it,” Patterson said. “In fact, we’ve already got some commitments. We think the legacy of this tournament is such that it will continue, maybe stronger than ever.”
Meanwhile, the week after Christmas will be much different this year. No hoops at Hal Henard.
But it was the right decision to make during these dark days of the virus.