Mr. and Mrs. Russell Dean Carmack, of Chuckey, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Sept. 12.
They were married in 1965 by the Rev. Jessey A. Stewart at Cross Plains Baptist Church in Traveler’s Rest, South Carolina.
Mrs. Carmack is the former Judy Anne Reaves of the Camp Creek community. She retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1999, after more than 35 years of service. She then worked as a part-time instructor for Greeneville City Schools in the Adult Education Program for 16 years. She retired from there in 2016.
Mrs. Carmack is the daughter of the late Anna G. Shipley Reaves and the late Jacob A. Reaves. (They were divorced.)
Mr. Carmack retired from dairy farming in 1998 after more than 34 years. For the next 21 years, he raised beef cattle on their farm, affectionately known as Wide-Awake-Acres. He retired from farming in 2019.
Mr. Carmack is the son of the late Hazel R. Lane Carmack and the late William S. Carmack. (They were divorced.)
They have one daughter and son-in-law, Lori Anne and Nader Sreyo, of Cary, North Carolina. In addition, they have one granddaughter, Lilly Adeanne Sreyo, also of Cary.