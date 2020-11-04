ROCK HILL, S.C. — Led by first-team preseason all-conference pick Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman has been tabbed the favorite to win the 2020-21 South Atlantic Conference women's basketball championship as voted by the league's coaches.
The Eagles picked up seven first-place votes and received 149 points from the panel.
Wykle, a South Greene High School grad, is coming off an electric freshman season in which she earned second-team D2CCA All-Region honors, first-team All-SAC, SAC Freshman of the Year and SAC All-Freshman team laurels. She was the only underclassman named all-region.
Wykle became the sixth player in school history to be the league's Freshman of the Year and first since Kaitlyn Cupples in 2013-14.
Wykle produced one of the best freshman seasons in the history of the program. During the conference's regular season, she was second in the league in scoring at 18.6 points per game, first in 3-point percentage and second in field-goal percentage.
The rookie scored in double figures 24 times and posted 13 contests with at least 20. One of the best 3-point shooters in the nation, Wykle ranked 12th in the nation in percentage at 44 from long range making 76 to rank second in the conference and rank 46th nationally.
Wykle was fifth in the league with 85 assists, second in field goals made, and led the league in field-goal percentage at 50. She netted a career-high 30 points going 11-for-21 from the field against Anderson while playing all 50 minutes in a double-overtime loss on Feb. 1. The rookie drained at least three triples 13 times and led the team in scoring 13 times.
The SAC's Player of the Week on Jan. 25, Wykle tallied five straight 20-point scoring efforts in the middle of league action capped by the season-high 30 points against Anderson on Feb. 1. She has scored in double figures in 16 consecutive outings entering her sophomore season.
Despite playing only 30 games for her career, Wykle is just 30 3-pointers shy of joining the program's top 10 for a career. Scoring 505 points in 30 games as a rookie, she has the 1,000-point mark in sight.
Carson-Newman closed the 2019-20 season with a record of 22-8 overall, going 17-5 in SAC play and advancing to its third consecutive NCAA Division II Southeast Regional.
Anderson is No. 2 in the poll with four first-place votes and 141 points, while Catawba is No. 3 with two first-place votes and 134 points.
The Trojans won their second straight SAC Regular Season Title after going 19-3 in conference play and 26-5 overall last season. Anderson also advanced to the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional.
The Catawba Indians went 23-6 overall last year, with a record of 17-5 in SAC action.
At No. 4 in the poll was Wingate, who picked up 116 points from the head coaches. The Bulldogs went 17-13 a season ago with an 11-11 record in conference play. Lenoir-Rhyne followed in the No. 5 position with 100 points after closing out the 2019-20 season with an 11-18 record overall, going 9-13 in the SAC.
Lincoln Memorial earned the No. 6 position with 94 points, while Tusculum came in at No. 7 with 93 points. The Railsplitters went 10-17 overall a year ago, finishing with a record of 9-13 in the SAC. The Pioneers won the 2020 SAC tournament championship, advanced to the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional, and finished 24-7 overall and 16-6 in SAC play.
The newest member of the SAC, Limestone landed at No. 8 in the preseason poll as it collected 87 points from the coaches. The Saints won the Conference Carolinas Tournament title a year ago and advanced to the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional for the eighth time in the last nine years.
UVA Wise came in at No. 9 with 77 points, followed by Lenoir-Rhyne at No. 10 with 67 points. Coker, Queens, and Mars Hill rounded out the poll at No. 11, No. 12, and, No. 13, respectively with 45, 41, and 26 points.
Joining Wykle on the first team preseason all-SAC squad are Teliyah Jeter of Wingate, Madeline Hardy of Lenoir-Rhyne, Keli Romas of Newberry, Caitlyn Ross of UVA Wise and Taisha DeShazo of Catawba.
The 2020-21 women’s basketball season gets underway on Nov. 21 with a full slate of league action. Each team will have regular COVID-19 testing weekly to ensure the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and administrators.
Additionally, each institution will have limited spectator seating in order to comply with state and local health guidelines. Fans should check with the host institution before making plans to attend any SAC basketball games in person.
All of the SAC women’s basketball games will be streamed live online for free through the SAC Live Digital Network. Links to live video and live stats of all the games, as well as a full schedule of games can be found by visiting the women’s basketball page on TheSAC.com.
SAC Women's Basketball
Preseason Poll
Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points
1. Carson-Newman (7) 149, 2. Anderson (4) 141, 3. Catawba (2) 134, 4. Wingate 116, 5. Newberry 100, 6. Lincoln Memorial 94, 7. Tusculum 93, 8. Limestone 87, 9. UVA Wise 77, 10. Lenoir-Rhyne 67, 11. Coker 45, 12. Queens 41, 13. Mars Hill 26.
SAC Women’s Basketball
Preseason All-Conference
First Team
Teliyah Jeter, Wingate; Madeline Hardy, Lenoir-Rhyne; Keli Romas, Newberry; Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman; Caitlyn Ross, UVA Wise; Taisha DeShazo, Catawba.
Second Team
Taylor Hair, Anderson; De'Ja Marshall, Mars Hill; Kristian Eanes, Queens; Addison Byrd, Carson-Newman; Lyrik Thorne, Catawba; Nia Vanzant, UVA Wise.