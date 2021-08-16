The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County held its 22nd annual celebrity auction on Saturday at the Greeneville Parks & Recreation’s East View Center, and it was a huge success.
The event raised a net profit of more than $78,000 for the local Boys & Girls Club’s activities and programs. The auction was held to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club programs and activities and featured almost 700 items.
Items ranged from vacation packages, meals at local restaurants and businesses certificates and items, to memorabilia and autographs from the world of sports, politics, music, TV, movies, notables, and many other unique pieces.
“We really had great participation from our bidders, and we were able to exceed our expectations for our auction this year,” said Rebecca Tipton, a board member co-chairman of this year’s event along with Eddie Yokley.
Bidders in attendance stated they were always amazed at how the Boys & Girls Club was able to get so many items. Many unique items were on display for sale as there was something for everyone at this year’s event.
Ted Bryant of co-title sponsor Summers Taylor and a Boys & Girls Club board member said, “The Boys & Girls Club was very pleased with the generous bids the Boys & Girls Club received this year. Our success was due to the hard work of all the Boys & Girls Club staff, board and event volunteers that put this auction together. We are grateful to the members of our community that came and bid generously to make this event a huge success and all of the generous donors that help supply items for this event.”
This year’s event was title sponsored by South State Contractors and Summers Taylor. Other major sponsors of this year’s event included: Forward Air, Stowers Machinery, Vulcan Materials, Power Equipment/BRAMCO, Greeneville Light & Power, Meade Equipment, Greeneville Federal Bank, Bluewater Industries, Conagra, and Rogers Manufacturing.
The top selling item of the night was a 2000 Ford F 150 Truck, donated by Michael & Mary Maggert, that went for $4,500 to Tim Bowman.
Other items that sold with great interest included a John Deere S130 Mower donated by John Deere Power Products, an Advertising package from WCYB TV 5/Fox 39 Tri Cities and The CW, a Wyndham Resort beach vacation package donated by Dr. Daniel Lewis, a Josh Dobbs “Tennessee Volunteers” autographed full size Tennessee football helmet, a Berkeley Hall Golf Club in Bluffton, S.C., golf package, a Mega Lite 21-speed 26-inch Plush aluminum bicycle donated by Scotty and Vanda Scott, a Diamond Resorts Sunrise Ridge Resort in Pigeon Forge suite for a three-night vacation stay donated by Eddie & Carolyn Yokley, a vacation stay at Riverside Towers in Pigeon Forge, a WJHL News Channel 11 Daytime Tri-Cities With Amy Lynn & Chris McIntosh show segment, a Tennessee Volunteers 2021 team autographed football, a Devante Adams “Green Bay Packers” autographed football jersey, a Tennessee Volunteers 2020-2021 men’s team autographed basketball, a Longhorn Steakhouse certificate, Mickey Mantle “New York Yankees” framed autographed photo, a Buzz Aldrin “Astronaut” autographed picture donated by Scotty & Vanda Scott, a vacation package to Swiss Mountain Village in Blowing Rock, N.C., an advertising package from The Greeneville Sun that included a 1-year subscription, a Pilot/Flying J Gas Card, Tennessee Volunteers corn hole boards & bags made and donated by Tony Ottinger, Country Home décor set donated by Southbound Real Estate, a vacation package from the Glenstone Lodge in Gatlinburg, Tennessee football tickets to several home games, a Nova’s Sushi Bar & Grille gift certificate, a Bonefish Grill dinner excursion for eight, a Monkee’s Private Party for 20 and gift card, Admiral Schofield “UT Vols” autographed basketball, a stay at the Monte Vista Boutique Hotel in Black Mountain, N.C., and a Bluegreen Vacations package were just some of the top items from the almost 700 items that were sold during the evening.
Othe items that sold with great interest included a Publix Super Market gift card, Greene County CO-OP Igloo BMX 25-Quart Coolers, Shooting for the Stars Fall Welcome Standing Porch Sign Donated by Amy Hensley and Velvet Seaton, a Drury Hotels vacation package, a Tennessee Volunteers UT Football National Champions Mounted License Plate, Donated by Bill Neal, Topps Trading Card Company Baseball Cards Boxes, TCBY Gift Certificate, Mike Leach “Mississippi State Bulldogs” Autographed Football, Johnny Depp “Pirates of the Caribbean” Autographed Picture, Josh Heupel “Tennessee Volunteers” Autographed Football, Tennessee Lady Vols 1939 Chevy Convertible Die Cast Metal Vehicle, Donated by Larry & Donna Coughlin, Warren Moon — “Houston Oilers/Minnesota Vikings” HOF Autographed Football, Ingles Gift Certificate, Snapps Ferry Packing Fresh Beef packages, Dermontti Dawson “Pittsburgh Steelers” Autographed Football Jersey, Garmin Approach S40 GPS Golf Watch, “Neyland Stadium” Framed Print, Donated by Dr. Chris Bullington, Peyton Manning — “Tennessee Vols” Framed Print, Donated by Eddie & Nicole Brown, Joe Burrow “LSU Tigers” NCAA National Champions Replica Ring, Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky — 6 Day at the Races Package, The Masters Framed Print, Bart Starr “Green Bay Packers” Framed Picture and Autograph, Fatz Café Gif Card, Applebee’s of Greeneville Gift Certificate were other items that sold at great interest during the event.
Scott Bullington, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, wanted to thank the great board members of the Boys & Girls Club, the celebrity auction committee, and the volunteers of his organization for pulling together this team effort that made the auction such a success.
“We could not achieve our continued successes without the efforts of these individuals. We are very fortunate to have such a caring group to support our community’s youth,” Bullington said.
He also said the organization was very fortunate to get so many items in the mail from celebrities across the country and beyond. “You can tell that these people care about kids,” he added.
Chuck Bowlin, Boys & Girls Club board president said, “We are very grateful that the Boys & Girls Club is able to get items from so many businesses and notables and the great local and regional items that complement the auction. We could not have the event that we have without this most generous support.”
Josh Quillen, a member of the Boys & Girls Club board, expressed thanks to “Scott Bullington, Jessica Poore, Aly Collins, Peyton Malone, Jillian Carter and all the wonderful staff members of the Boys & Girls Club and the many volunteers that helped to make this year’s event a success.”
He also praised the great work by Eddie Yokley and Scott Wills, who volunteered as the evening’s auctioneers. Club board member Eddie Brown expressed thanks to the many volunteers that helped pull items and helped with the check out and to Angeez Catering for the great food provided for the event.
Events such as the Celebrity Auction help fund the local Boys & Girls Club activities and staffing. The school year membership at the Boys & Girls Club is $25 per child per school year and $175 for the entire summer program. The Boys & Girls Club is open to all school-age youth who reside in Greeneville and Greene County.
The Boys & Girls Club has various programs for youth development including character and leadership development, arts, sports fitness and recreation, education and career development and health and life skills.
The local Boys & Girls Club has received many state and local awards for its community involvement and youth development programs the past few years and remains a leader in youth development for our community.
The Boys & Girls Club serves many youth each year through its after-school & summer programs, school outreach projects and youth sports events.
For more information on the Boys & Girls Club, stop by at 740 West Church Street, or call 787-9322 or 787-9334 or visit the Club’s Facebook page or the Club website at www.ggcbgc.org. To see additional pictures from this year’s event, visit the Club’s Facebook page.