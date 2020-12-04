The Tusculum University men’s basketball team has announced several changes to its schedule.
Tusculum’s next two road games involving Newberry College (Saturday) and Limestone University (Wednesday) have been postponed and will be rescheduled later this season.
In accordance with the South Atlantic Conference COVID-19 Return to Play Protocols for Basketball, the game at Newberry was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result within the Carson-Newman University program, whom Newberry played on Wednesday night. The Limestone game was postponed due to a positive case within the Saints’ program.
Tusculum has rescheduled two future road games for this week. The Pioneers will travel to UVA Wise at 3 p.m. Sunday. This game was originally scheduled for Feb. 24. Tusculum defeated UVA Wise 109-96 in Greeneville on Nov. 24.
On Wednesday, the Pioneers will travel to Catawba College for a SAC contest that was slated for Jan. 9. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
Tusculum also announced that its road game at Lincoln Memorial University, which was postponed on Nov. 28, has been rescheduled for Jan. 2 at 4 p.m.