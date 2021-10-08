MOSHEIM — West Greene played Cherokee like a champion Friday night, battling the four quarters against the 5A Chiefs.
Brayden Collins performed his best when it counted.
Collins ran the Chiefs’ wildcat attack to perfection, scoring four touchdowns in Cherokee’s 44-28 win over West Greene at Sauceman Field.
Collins scored the first of his touchdowns with 8:51 left in the first quarter on a four-yard jaunt. Collins found the end zone again with 4:52 left in the third quarter, scoring on a six-yard run after West Greene had taken a 29-28 lead on a Janson Kesterson 4-yard run.
A fight in the third quarter on a punt return by Cherokee resulted in fist-de-cuffs and Cherokee’s Adam Parson coming off the bench in defense of a teammate. As a result, Parson was ejected from the game.
That seemed to embolden the Chiefs as Collins once again scored on a 5-yard touchdown run and a 37-28 lead. Collins scored his final tally with 2:26 left for the final margin.
West Greene was its own worst enemy in the first two series of the contest, coughing up the ball to Cherokee for two touchdowns. However, the Buffaloes settled down as Jaden Gregg found Ethan Turner for a pair of touchdowns, one a 10-yard score to cut the lead to 13-7 with 10:59 left in the first half and the other a 5-yard pass play with 1:32 left in the half to narrow the Chiefs’ lead to 16-14.
After Cherokee scored on a 74-yard pass play from Will Price to Preston McNally, a West Greene field goal attempt fell short as the first half ended.
The Buffaloes would execute a successful on-side kick to start the second half. Gregg would find Keith Valentine open for a 32-yard score to cut the lead to 23-21.The Buffaloes would take their only lead with 7:22 in the third as Kesterson would score his second TD on a 4-yard jaunt.
From there, it would be a Cherokee rally as the Chiefs would score 21 second-half points.
The Buffaloes fell to 4-4, but are still 2-0 in their region. West Greene will battle Unicoi County next Friday. Cherokee will play a Region I-5A game at Morristown West next Friday.