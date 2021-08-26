Makyla Chollman Wyatt has made her return to the Tusculum Spirit Squad staff, announced spirit coordinator Trea King. Wyatt takes on the role of Assistant Coordinator ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Wyatt was the program’s graduate assistant during the 2019-20 season, completing her Tusculum MBA last fall.
“I’m really excited to work with Makyla again,” King said. “I know her enthusiasm for the team equals mine and she is already familiar with many of our student-athletes. She will be a major asset to our program moving forward as we set and achieve many new goals together.”
Wyatt, a Knoxville native, spent three years as a gymnastics instructor at East Tennessee Gymnastics. From 2016-20, she worked in various customer service, marketing, and social media positions. Wyatt is also a licensed real estate agent, employed by Southern Homes and Farms LLC in Strawberry Plains.
A 2018 graduate of Carson-Newman, Wyatt majored in business and administration with an emphasis in marketing. She was also a member of the Eagles cheerleading squad during her three-and-a-half years at the Jefferson City, Tennessee institution. Wyatt earned recognition on the dean’s list five times.
“I am thrilled to be back at Tusculum University,” Wyatt said. “I cannot wait to coach with Trea King again. We are so excited for the upcoming season.”
MEN’S SOCCER Pioneers Ninth
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum University men’s soccer team has been picked to finish ninth in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, the SAC office announced Wednesday.
The Pioneers finished 2-4-1 overall and 1-4-1 in conference play during the abbreviated 2021 spring season, tied for ninth in the overall league standings.
Ten players who started more than half of last year’s games are back for the Pioneers this fall, as head coach Allen Vital begins his 25th season overall and 11th at his alma mater. Vital has led the Pioneers to three SAC Tournament championships during his first 10 seasons, winning the title in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Defending league champion Wingate, which is ranked sixth in the preseason United Soccer Coaches Division II poll, received 10 first-place votes and 131 points to earn the top spot in the SAC poll. Lenoir-Rhyne, which lost to Wingate in the championship match last spring, earned 119 points and one first-place vote to take second place, followed by Carson-Newman which had the other first place vote and 114 total points.
Anderson (97 points) is fourth in the preseason poll, followed by Limestone (92), Queens (80) and Lincoln Memorial (72) in seventh. Mars Hill (63 points) is eighth, followed by Tusculum (48), Coker (39), Newberry (38) and Catawba (31).
The Pioneers will visit Spring Hill on Friday, Sept. 3 in their season opener and will play at Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday, Sept. 15 to begin their 11-game conference slate. Tusculum’s first home game will be Sunday, Sept. 19 against Mars Hill, with the regular season concluding at home against Queens on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Pioneers Eighth
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University has been selected to finish eighth in the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll, the SAC office announced Wednesday.
The Pioneers participated in the abbreviated 2021 spring soccer season and finished with the seventh-most points in the league with eight on the strength of a 2-2-2 mark in conference matches. Tusculum finished 2-5-2 overall in spring play.
Seven starters return for the Pioneers, who had three of their five losses come by one goal. Head coach Mike Joy, the dean of SAC coaches, begins his 25th season with 364 career victories which include 278 wins as coach of the Pioneers.
Lenoir-Rhyne, which won the SAC Spring Tournament championship, took the top spot in the poll with 128 points on the strength of eight first-place votes. Catawba, which was tied for the best overall record in the conference with a 5-1 league mark, took the other four first-place votes and had 124 points in the poll.
Queens ranked third in the poll with 108 points, followed by Wingate (97), Carson-Newman (94) and Limestone in sixth with 85 points. Lincoln Memorial (78 points) checks in seventh in the survey, followed by Tusculum (57), Anderson (50) and Newberry in tenth at 49 points. Mars Hill (31 points) and Coker (23) round out the 12 teams in the rankings.
The Pioneers open their 2021 season at home against Young Harris on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. Tusculum’s league schedule begins on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Lincoln Memorial, and concludes at home against Queens on Wednesday, Nov. 3.