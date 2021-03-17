JOHNSONVILLE — Cole Lamons broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly and Chuckey-Doak tacked on three more runs in the sixth en route to a 5-1 baseball win over University High on Tuesday.
Connor Lamons pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win. He gave up two hits, walked five and struck out nine.
Jaylen Willett worked a hitless, scoreless seventh, walking two and striking out one.
Willett also had a double and three RBI, while Cadin Tullock had a triple and an RBI for Chuckey-Doak.
Hunter Ball was 2-for-3 for the Black Knights, who are now 2-0 and travel to Volunteer on Thursday.
Unicoi County 9 West Greene 1
ERWIN — Valentin Batrez went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI to lead Unicoi County.
Kaleb Metcalf went the distance on the mound for Unicoi county. He gave up three hits, walked none and struck out six. West Greene’s lone run was unearned.
Damien Burns, Trey Tweed and Keith Valentine each had a hit for West Greene, which is slated to play Kingston and Karns at Heritage on Friday.