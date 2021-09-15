AFTON — Two district matches in two days? No problem for Chuckey-Doak.
Hat trick? No problem for Layla Fox.
The Lady Black Knights scored three goals before 10 minutes had passed Tuesday night, cruising to a 9-0 triumph over West Greene at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field.
Fox, a freshman striker, tallied her second goal in the 12th minute on a Faith Rice helper — the only assist of the match. Rice’s shot didn’t find its target, but Fox ran down the rebound and sent the ball into the lower right corner for a 4-0 lead.
Fox’s first goal had gone to the lower left 90 in the fifth minute.
And she still had one more goal to go before intermission, as Fox’s straightaway shot found its mark. Her third goal gave the Lady Black Knights (5-3-1, 2-0-1 District 1-A) a comfortable 8-0 halftime lead.
“Layla, she wants it; she’s really starting to pick up the striker position and find the net,” Chuckey-Doak coach Anna Ricker said. “We started out playing her more on midfield and defense, and I moved her up to striker. She’s improved tremendously.”
The second half lasted just seven minutes, as Chuckey-Doak’s ninth goal ended the match by mercy rule. Alyssa Gaby did the honors from straightaway with her right foot, becoming the fifth Lady Black Knight to score.
Bailea Gilland and Marci Merrill scored two goals apiece in the first 35 minutes. Gilland sent her first goal low and center past the keeper before adding another goal in the 35th, hitting a straightaway shot from 30 yards away inside the left post.
Both of Merrill’s goals went into the lower right 90, one in the 10th minute and her second in the 24th on a quick counterattack.
Emma Hoxie sent her 16th-minute goal into the same spot for a 5-0 cushion.
“Bailea and Marci, two outstanding players who always show up for us,” Ricker said. “We’re a very unselfish team. Sometimes they pass it too much to be honest … but I think that’s the best thing. We have a lot of girls who can score. That makes us stronger, especially late in the season when we need somebody to step up.”
Aliah Campbell led Chuckey-Doak in total shots, as she took seven of her team’s 25. The Lady Black Knights’ defense didn’t allow any shots.
West Greene (0-6, 0-3) got a 10-save effort from goalkeeper Kandalin Warner, including a penalty kick in the 32nd minute.
UP NEXT
Both teams play at home Thursday, as West Greene hosts Unicoi County while Chuckey-Doak entertains Gatlinburg-Pittman.