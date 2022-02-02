WASHBURN — Brock Rush heated up quickly for the red-hot Chuckey-Doak boys.
Rush hit from 3-point range five times in the first quarter, igniting the Black Knights’ 86-63 win at Washburn on Tuesday night.
After his explosive opening quarter, Rush finished with 21 points to lead the Black Knights (13-6), winners of seven straight.
Christian Derry hit three early baskets and finished with 14 points, while Cadin Tullock added 10. Derry and Tullock each hit two field goals in the second and third quarters.
The Black Knights were balanced in the scoring column otherwise. Dillon Shelton scored nine points, Ethan Grindstaff had eight and Hayden Anderson had seven. Roberto Vazquez, who like Rush shot 4-of-4 at the foul line, and Wade Fletcher both scored six points. Isaiah Treadway and Luke Myers both had two, with Gage Crum adding one.
Grindstaff and Fletcher each buried a 3-pointer.
Leading 26-11 after the opening frame, Chuckey-Doak led 45-25 at the half and 68-39 after three quarters.
Ethan Hooper led Washburn (6-15) with 22 points, 18 in the second half. Ty Hurst added 13 points with three triples. Hooper and Caden Atkins each hit two 3-pointers.
GIRLS WASHBURN 45 CHUCKEY-DOAK 31
The Washburn Lady Pirates (13-8) scored more than half of their points at the foul line, going 23-of-27 at the charity stripe.
Saylor Clay hit two field goals and shot 12-of-14 at the free throw line, scoring a game-high 16 points. Braelyn Coffey and Tori Coffman scored 15 and 14 points respectively, each hitting two 3-pointers.
Washburn led 6-4 after one quarter, 18-11 at halftime and 29-18 after three.
Kennedy Brown hit a team-best three field goals and led Chuckey-Doak (3-18) with eight points. Taliah Johnson and Faith Yokley both scored six, Tavyn Southerland had four, Saniah Atchison three and Bri Lowe two. Breanna Roberts and Hayleigh Taylor both had one.
The Lady Black Knights shot 11-of-19 at the foul line. Johnson and Atchison both hit from 3-point range.
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak entertains South Greene on Friday.