AFTON – The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights are on the cusp of winning their first district regular season title in at least 14 years.
“It’s been since 2007 or 2008 since we’ve won the district regular season,” said Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles. “This is big for us, big for the community.”
On Tuesday night, Chuckey-Doak held off Happy Valley 55-50 for its sixth straight win. The Black Knights, now 11-6 overall and 6-0 in District 1-2A, can clinch the regular season title and top seed in the district tournament with a win at Johnson County on Friday or a win at home against South Greene on Feb. 4.
Chuckey-Doak defeated Johnson County 86-83 at home on Jan. 11 and won 65-60 at South Greene on Jan. 18.
“We weren’t even picked to win the district,” Broyles said. “I’m extremely proud of the kids. It’s huge for this bunch. And it’s good to have our destiny in our hands.”
The six-game winning streak that has put Chuckey-Doak in position to win the regular season is a bit remarkable in that the Black Knights are winning without the full services of 6-foot-8 center Christian Derry and without sharpshooter Ethan Grindstaff.
Derry injured his left ankle and left in the second quarter of Chuckey-Doak’s win at South Greene. He sat out the Black Knights’ 53-49 win at West Greene on Friday and played sparingly against Happy Valley last night.
Grindstaff dislocated his left knee in an 80-72 loss to Hampton at home on Jan. 8 and hasn’t played during Chuckey-Doak’s six-game winning streak.
Derry scored four points and pulled down a couple rebounds against Happy Valley while noticeably favoring his ankle, while Grindstaff is supposed to be re-evaluated today.
“You could see tonight Christian’s ankle is still tender. Hopefully, he can get some therapy the next two days and that will help,” Broyles said. “I’m happy to have him back. He was really playing so good before the injury, especially defensively. I can see that right now he can’t give that. I told him, ‘Listen, we’re still three weeks away (from the playoffs) and that’s when it matters most so don’t rush it. We can’t afford to have you re-injure it.’
“Hopefully, Ethan will get some good news. But even if they put him out for two more weeks, we could still get him back by tournament time, too, which would help.”
Happy Valley’s Dakota Grindstaff knocked down a 3-pointer for the game’s first points on Tuesday.
Chuckey-Doak’s Cadin Tullock, who scored a game-high 23 points, responded with a layup and 3-pointer for a 5-3 lead, and the Black Knights never trailed again.
Chuckey-Doak led 13-5 after one quarter and 21-14 at halftime. The Black Knights took their biggest lead, 25-14, on a layup from Derry early in the third and led 35-24 on a putback from Tullock late in the period.
Happy Valley, though, got a layup from Colby Chausse, a layup from Joey Sowards and a 3-pointer from Chausse over the final minute of the third to cut the lead to 35-31.
Dakota Grindstaff, who finished with 18 points on six 3-pointers, knocked down another 3 to pull Happy Valley within 36-34 at the 7:02 mark of the fourth.
Chuckey-Doak then got back-to-back three-point lays from Hayden Anderson and Isaiah Treadway for a 42-34 lead, and Happy Valley got no closer than three points the rest of the way.
Chuckey-Doak shot just 61 percent (20-of-33) from the free-throw line, but the Black Knights hit 14 of 19 over the final four minutes to hold on.
“We didn’t play particularly well tonight. We didn’t shoot it well,” Broyles said. “… But the guys figured out a way to pull out the win.”
Anderson finished with 15 points for Chuckey-Doak, while Chausse had 13 for Happy Valley (2-18, 1-6).
GIRLS HAPPY VALLEY 31 CHUCKEY-DOAK 16
Chuckey-Doak pulled within 17-12 on a 3-pointer from Kennedy Brown late in the third quarter and was within 21-14 on a baseline runner from Courtnee Jones early in the fourth before Happy Valley pulled away.
A 3-pointer from Kadie Bailey and a layup from Cayden Anderson pushed Happy Valley to a 26-14 lead midway through the fourth, and the Lady Warriors led by double digits the rest of the way.
Brown finished with six points for Chuckey-Doak. Kenzie Ramey scored 10 points for Happy Valley, while Bailey had nine.
Chuckey-Doak plays at Johnson County on Friday.