CUMBERLAND GAP — The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights overcame a 15-0 deficit after one quarter to defeat Cumberland Gap 61-53 in the District 2-2A tournament on Friday night.
Chuckey-Doak, the No. 5 seed in the tourney, improves to 8-13 and advances to play at No. 1 seed Greeneville at 8 p.m. Saturday. Greeneville (22-6) won both regular season meetings between the two teams, 79-43 on Jan. 8 at Greeneville and 80-59 on Feb. 5 at Chuckey-Doak.
Logan Daniels, Dylan Ellison and Lance Owens each hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter on Friday to help Cumberland Gap to the 15-0 lead.
Chuckey-Doak somewhat got untracked in the second quarter, getting five points from Tyler Ramsey – including a 3-pointer – four points from Christian Derry and a 3-pointer from Ethan Grindstaff.
Cumberland Gap's Jake Templin scored six of his 10 first-half points and game-high 14 in the second period, and the Panthers led 31-17 at halftime.
Chuckey-Doak then turned the tables in the third quarter, outscoring Cumberland Gap 20-4 in the period to grab a 37-35 lead.
Derry scored seven points in the third, while Ramsey knocked down another 3-pointer.
Kameron Yost drained a 3-pointer and scored seven points in the fourth quarter for Chuckey-Doak. Cadin Tullock also scored seven points in the frame for the Black Knights, including five free throws in six attempts.
Derry led all scorers with 15 points. Tullock finished with 14 points, and Yost and Ramsey each had 13.
Daniels and Jaden Schertz each finished with 10 points for Cumberland Gap, which ends its season at 6-8.
In the girls tournament, No. 5 Chuckey-Doak lost 53-37 to No. 4 Cumberland Gap to end its season at 4-14. Cumberland Gap (9-6) advances to play at No. 1 Grainger (27-3) on Saturday.