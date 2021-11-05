AFTON — An injury sidelined their star running back. They fell behind 28-0 in the first half.
So what? Chuckey-Doak’s 2021 campaign, especially the final four weeks of the regular season, centered around overcoming obstacles. And the Black Knights certainly weren’t about to fold with their season on the line.
Chuckey-Doak nearly erased the four-touchdown deficit. But the Black Knights’ valiant comeback in the Class 3A first round fell just short, as Gatlinburg-Pittman escaped The Black Hole with a 40-35 victory Friday night.
Two early trips into G-P territory resulted in no points. But senior Jaylen Willett gave the Black Knights a jolt with his 54-yard kickoff return. Isaiah Treadway caught a 28-yard touchdown from Cadin Tullock three plays later, and Chuckey-Doak suddenly resembled the resilient squad which won four straight games after a 2-4 start.
“To be right here in this moment and do what they did took a lot of guts,” said C-D coach Matt Ripley, who led the Black Knights to a 6-5 record his first season. “They deserved this chance and they made the best of it. Coming up short is tough. Hopefully we can grow from that for next year.”
With sophomore 1,000-yard rusher Brasen Murvin unavailable, Willett ran the ball 22 times for 102 yards and returned two kickoffs for 93. He broke a 51-yard run on the third quarter’s second play, before taking the direct snap and scoring from 3 yards to make it 28-21.
Tullock hit Brock Rush on a 14-yard screen pass to convert a fourth-and-3, helping the Black Knights answer a G-P touchdown. After Connor Lamons caught Tullock’s 17-yard pass, Willett again scored from the 3 for a 34-28 deficit.
CADIN CONNECTS
Tullock completed 17-of-30 for 296 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. His second scoring toss covered 73 yards, as Lamons slipped behind the coverage on a vertical route for a 28-14 halftime score.
The Black Knights needed just 2:15 to answer the Highlanders’ final touchdown. Willett ran four yards on fourth-and-2, and Tullock threw deep to Treadway on the next play for a 52-yard score with 7:42 remaining.
“I thought Jaylen stepped in and did a really good job in (Murvin’s) place, and Tullock took over the game like we needed him to,” Ripley said. “The way he’s grown up from the first game to this last one, making some great throws, that front line gave him a lot of time to make those throws, seemed like the offense really started coming together down the stretch.”
Lamons caught six passes for 162 yards in his high school finale, with Treadway grabbing four receptions for 92.
Colton Smith recorded 12 tackles in his last football game, including two for loss. Rio Little finished his junior year with a 14-tackle effort. He and Kellen Capps each had three stops for loss.
And G-P’s early advantage would’ve been larger if not for Tom Hickman’s interception near the goal line.
HIGHLANDERS HANG ON
Anthony Garcia stalled Chuckey-Doak’s first comeback attempt with a third-quarter interception. The Highlanders (7-4) then drove 48 yards in seven plays, scoring on Levi Hill’s 5-yard run.
Hill, who rushed for 281 yards on 33 attempts, went 18 yards for his fourth touchdown — giving G-P a 40-28 lead with 9:57 to play.
G-P reached the red zone late in the fourth quarter but came up short on fourth down. But the Highlanders got the ball back on Houston Byrd’s leaping interception with 2:29 remaining. The winners then ran the clock down to 30 seconds before punting. After a sack by Matthew Pack, Branson James broke up Tullock’s final deep pass.
Brady Hammonds completed 11-of-19 for 226 yards, throwing two early touchdowns to Carlos Orr on deep fade patterns. Orr caught four passes for 137 yards.
U
P NEXT
Gatlinburg-Pittman heads to Alcoa for the 3A second round. Alcoa got a first-round COVID win over Johnson County.
C-D 0-14-14-7 — 35
G-P 14-14-6-6 — 40
First Quarter
G-P — Carlos Orr 56-pass from Brady Hammonds (Carlton Gheesling kick)
G-P — Orr 46-pass from Hammonds (Gheesling kick)
Second Quarter
G-P — Levi Hill 34-run (Gheesling kick)
G-P — Hill 4-run (Gheesling kick)
C-D — Isaiah Treadway 28-pass from Cadin Tullock (Marco Rojas kick)
C-D — Connor Lamons 73-pass from Tullock (Rojas kick)
Third Quarter
C-D — Jaylen Willett 3-run (Rojas kick)
G-P — Hill 5-run (kick blocked)
C-D — Willett 3-run (Rojas kick)
Fourth Quarter
G-P — Hill 18-run (run failed)
C-D — Treadway 52-pass from Tullock (Rojas kick)
First Downs: C-D 15, G-P 23
Rushes-Yards: C-D 28-104, G-P 43-337
Passing: C-D 296, G-P 226
Comp-Att-Int: C-D 17-30-2, G-P 11-19-1
Total Offense: C-D 400, G-P 563
Punts-Avg.: C-D 2-17.5, G-P 1-28
Fumbles-Lost: C-D 0-0, G-P 1-0
Penalties-Yards: C-D 5-35, G-P 13-82