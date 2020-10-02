The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights clinched the No. 1 seed heading into the district tournament with a 5-0 win at University High on Thursday.
In the 12th minute, senior Madison Marion connected a nice pass to fellow senior Jessica Morrison, who poked the ball into the net for a 1-0 lead.
Five minutes later, Marci Merrill blasted a direct kick from 20 yards into the upper corner for a 2-0 lead.
Just before halftime, Morrison and Marion switched roles when Morrison passed the ball to Marion, who found the net to end the half with Chuckey-Doak up 3-0.
Marion got her second goal of the night 10 minutes into the second half burying a penalty kick after University was called for a hand ball in the box.
In the 70th minute, Marion sprinted on to a perfect through ball from Merrill and passed the ball into the side netting to end the scoring.
The Lady Black Knights earned the shutout behind strong defense from Niome Merrill, Madison Karriker and goal keeper Breanna Roberts with six saves.
The Lady Black Knights host Pigeon Forge on Monday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Greeneville 42, Liberty Bell 21Greeneville’s Carson Quillen rushed for 327 yards and six touchdowns on 26 carries, and he completed five of seven passes for 63 yards.
Drew Armbrister caught two passes for 46 yards, and he led the defense with five tackles.
Noah Murry had two tackles, while Isaac McGill finished with a tackle and a sack.