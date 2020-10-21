AFTON — Coaches don’t have fields named after them without securing their fair share of crucial victories.
Chuckey-Doak’s longtime soccer coach Anna Ricker added another critical postseason win to what’s already been an illustrious career on Tuesday evening.
Her Lady Black Knights were able to come out on top with a 2-1 victory over the Cosby Lady Eagles in the Region 1-A semifinals.
“This win ranks pretty high for me,” Ricker said. “Easily a top three win for me. This game was a dogfight that either team could have won, and deserved to win. I’m just really happy it was us on top tonight.”
Chuckey-Doak (10-6-1) had to go to extra time to get the victory. The Lady Black Knights move on to Thursday’s Region 1-A championship match against Alcoa, which defeated University High 6-1 in its semifinal matchup on Tuesday.
“We’re going to celebrate tonight and not really think about what’s ahead,” Ricker said. “Wednesday, though, we’re going to calm down and get ourselves ready. Alcoa is a quality program that’s going to be a tough challenge for us.”
The regulated 80 minutes weren’t enough for Cosby (9-5-1) and Chuckey-Doak to decide who would move on to play for a region title on Thursday.
In fact, 80 minutes weren’t enough for either team to post a score.
C-D and the Lady Eagles played to a scoreless tie at the end of regulation, and remained in that stalemate through the first 10 minutes of extra time.
“We pride ourselves on defense because we know if the other team can’t score, we can’t lose,” Ricker said. “We work hard on defense every day. I really can’t say enough about the way our back line performed tonight.”
Cosby finally broke the tie in the 91st minute, as a Leah Murray corner kick set up Leia Groat for the first score.
The Lady Black Knights had less than nine minutes to get that score back, but wasted little time doing so.
After a called hand ball in the box on Cosby’s back line, Jessica Morrison lined up to take the penalty kick. Going for the top left corner of the goal, Morrison pushed the ball through to the back of the net, tying the match 1-1 in the 92nd minute.
Cosby put pressure back on Chuckey-Doak over the next four minutes, but couldn’t retake the lead.
Instead, Chuckey-Doak benefitted from a penalty that left Madison Marion with a free kick near the left sideline. Her kick had enough on it to get past the Cosby keeper and into the back of the net for the go-ahead goal, giving the Lady Black Knights their first lead of the match in the 96th minute.
“We pride ourselves on being a second half team,” Ricker said. “So when we get into games like this that go into extra time, we know we’ve got to be that team that steps up to the occasion.
“We play with a mindset that if they score, we play harder. And that was the case in this one. They got a score to get ahead of us, and we never quit fighting to get those two back on them. We have a never die attitude.”
From there, the match rested squarely on the back line’s shoulders. After holding Cosby scoreless through the first 90 minutes, doing so for the final four minutes wasn’t too difficult.
With little time to find the tying goal and extend the match once more, the Lady Eagles couldn’t get a good look at the goal.
Instead, Chuckey-Doak held on for the 2-1 victory to secure its spot in Thursday’s region title game, as well as the Class A sectional round on Saturday.
The Lady Black Knights wore ribbons in honor of Clark Justis, the longtime Greene County school board member who died Saturday due to complications from COVID-19.