AFTON – The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights looked like a pretty darn good football team on Thursday night.
Sure, Johnson County was playing its first game of the season due to a COVID cancellation last week. But the Black Knights – missing five players, including three starters, of their own due to COVID protocol – were impressive against the normally stout Longhorns while running their record to 2-1 with a 48-12 Region 1-3A win.
“Johnson County had not had a game yet and we didn’t really have any way to scout them, so we didn’t really know what they were going to do,” said first-year Chuckey-Doak coach Matt Ripley. “We just had our guys prepared for everything and they answered the bell. Hats off to the coaching staff for the defensive and offensive preparation.
“The final score is a little surprising, but we knew out offense could score points like that. That’s exactly what we needed to happen tonight.”
No Black Knight was more sharp than Chuckey-Doak quarterback Cayden Tullock. The junior threw for 179 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 83 yards and another score.
“Cayden did everything we needed him to do tonight and then some,” Ripley said. “He’s really starting to grow and mature into the position. I’m really proud of the way he’s played for the third week in a row. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of some real big things for him.”
While Tullock and Chuckey-Doak’s skill players were making things look relatively easy, the Black Knights’ success started up front on both sides of the ball.
The Black Knights in the trenches gave Tullock time to work and also opened massive holes for the running game. On the defensive side, the Black Knights stuffed Johnson County’s run game and harassed quarterback Connor Simcox all night.
“Bryson Thompson, Dillon Shelton, Nathan Norton, Isaac Waycaster and Carlos Dimas controlled the line of scrimmage all night,” Ripley said. “We moved the line of scrimmage. We had the blocks, stayed on our blocks.”
Said Chuckey-Doak junior lineman Dillon Shelton, “We stayed disciplined. We played as a team, played as brothers for four quarters. We played more physical than Johnson County did. We’re getting better, faster, stronger, bigger each week.”
Chuckey-Doak senior running back Colton Smith ran for 111 yards and two TDs, including the Black Knights’ first score on its first possession at the 8:49 mark of the first quarter.
Chuckey-Doak took a 14-0 lead on the first play of its next series when Tullock hit senior receiver Connor Lamons in the left flat, and Lamons scampered 74 yards down the sideline.
Late in the first quarter, Tullock capped an eight-play, 97-yard drive with a 75-yard TD run for a 21-0 Chuckey-Doak lead.
Smith pushed Chuckey-Doak to a 28-6 lead with a TD run on the final play of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Tullock threw a 14-yard TD pass to senior Cole Lamons and an 80-yard TD pass to senior Hayden Anderson as the Black Knights built a 41-12 halftime lead.
On Chuckey-Doak’s opening series of the third quarter, Weston Smith scored from 33 yards out on a reverse around the left side to make it 48-12.
Sophomore kicker Marco Rojas booted six PATs for Chuckey-Doak.
The Black Knights will host Grainger on Sept. 10.