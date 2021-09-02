The Chuckey-Doak football team is coming off its first win of the season and will play in front of the home crowd for the first time on Thursday as Johnson County travels to the Black Hole for a Region 1-3A matchup.
“I feel like this region can go in any direction,” Chuckey-Doak coach Matt Ripley said. “So if you can get that first one, it immediately plays in your favor big time. This game has been circled for a while because it is the first region game. We have to show up in all three areas. With the way this conference is, I don’t know if you can afford to lose a game and come out on top. So it’s very important to get this first one.”
Last week, the Black Knights got into a knock-down-drag-out battle with Happy Valley in which they came away with a 14-0 win. Ripley expects much of the same on Thursday from the Longhorns.
“It’s going to be another physical football game,” Ripley said. “Johnson County is a physical team, and I expect this to be an exact replica of last week. A four-quarter physical football game. I was really pleased with our resilience last week. It was a grind, and our guys grinded for four quarters. Now we’re going to have to do it again.”
Chuckey-Doak comes into the game with a 1-1 record, while Johnson County will be taking the field for the first time this season after a COVID-19 cancellation last week against Hampton. Ripley hopes that means his team is more game-ready for the contest, but that has also made scouting the Longhorns difficult.
“It’s a crazy time right now,” Ripley said. “Here we are three weeks into the season and we haven’t been able to properly scout a team. All we have had to go on is scrimmage film. That makes knowing tendencies a little harder, but our coaching staff has done a really good job of relaying what we have learned to the guys.”
Johnson County is expected to rely on the run game on Thursday with senior Dalton Brown expected to carry much of the load. He will be joined by Corrie Neeley and Nathan Rice in the backfield, and quarterback Connor Simcox will get involved in the ground game as well.
Last year, Chuckey-Doak went to Johnson County and came away with a last-second 35-29 win in which Evan Murvin burst across the goal line as time expired.
HAPPY VALLEY
AT SOUTH GREENE
After starting the season with two tough opponents in Class 5A Daniel Boone and Division II Knoxville Catholic, South Greene is excited to get into Region 1-2A Play on Thursday against Happy Valley.
“We’re excited to get into conference play, and to get to a team we feel we match up well against,” South Greene coach Shawn Jones said. “We knew those first two weeks would be tough sledding, and we think those first two games will make us better down the road. But the kids are really excited about this one.”
Last year in the matchup, the Rebels took down the Warriors in a hard-fought 35-28 win, and Jones expects this week’s matchup to be another tough one when Happy Valley comes to Rebel Hill.
“Last year, we felt like we were a better team than Happy Valley, but we came away with a seven-point win,” Jones said. “Happy Valley is aways a well coached football team. They are going to run the football well. They want to run over us. But we feel like there are some matchups we can take advantage of.”
Happy Valley is coming into the contest after falling to Chuckey-Doak 14-0 a week ago. Against the Black Knights, the Warriors were tough along the line of scrimmage, and Jones knows that his team will have to be prepared for a battle up front.
Happy Valley’s offense will be led by Andrew Little. Little will mostly line up at running back, but the Warriors will move him all around the formation looking for an advantage. They will even use him as at quarterback at times.
Jones feels like it will be important to establish the Rebels running game on Friday. That will mean more work for tailback Ronan Buss, but also a lot of carries for All-State quarterback Luke Myers.
“Coming into this year, we felt like we had some athletes that we could create mismatches with, and we may have those opportunities this week,” Jones said. “We’re looking to run the football this week and get back on track in regards to that part of our offense.”
WEST GREENE
AT CLAIBORNE
After a week off due to COVID-19, West Greene will look to get back on track on Friday as it travels to Claiborne for a Region 1-3A matchup.
The Buffaloes started the season with a 24-16 win over Union County, but then had to cancel last week’s contest with Northview Academy.
Claiborne is 0-1 on the season and lost to Union County last week 40-8. Not only did the Bulldogs take a lopsided loss, but starting quarterback Daniel Eversole and his backup Isaac Daniels both left the game with injuries.
They ended up playing five quarterbacks against the Patriots, but could never get anything going on offense.
In the season opener, Buffs’ quarterback Jaden Gregg had an impressive debut with 121 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Turner made the bulk of those catches and picked up 112 yards. On the ground, Jansen Kesterson scampered for 120 yards on 17 carries.
West Greene will lean on all three again this week as they look to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2010.
NORTH GREENE
AT LAKEWAY CHRISTIAN
North Greene is coming off its first win since 2019, 22-6 over Castlewood, Virginia, and is looking to keep the positive momentum rolling as it heads to Lakeway Academy on Friday.
The Huskies relied on a heavy dose of Tyler Sanches on the ground last week as he carried the ball 21 times for 138 yards. North Greene expects that to be the recipe for success this year, sticking to the ground game and letting Sanches plow his way through opposing defenses.
On the other side of the ball, North Greene’s defense was ball hawking, recovering four fumbles and grabbing an interception. They returned one of those fumbles for a touchdown, and also earned a safety.
At the same time, North Greene lost three fumbles to Castlewood and will have to improve on that if it's going to continue having success.
Lakeway was off last week after a COVID-19 cancellation and fell 59-0 in its season opener to Grace Christian.
The Lions are in their second year of varsity play and under a new coach in Steve Haywood. They do return their top rusher from last year sophomore Shajai Jackson, but against the Rams in week one he was not able to get anything going.