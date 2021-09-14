JOHNSON CITY — When Chuckey-Doak and University High play in girls soccer, it’s typically an exciting, even battle.
Monday featured another intense match between the two programs.
The Lady Black Knights battled to another classic 2-2 tie in District 1-A.
The Junior Lady Bucs got on the board first with an early goal, but the Lady Black Knights (4-3-1) refused to give up. In the 22nd minute, freshman Layla Fox barreled through the UH defense and poked in the equalizer, and the teams ended the first half in a 1-1 tie.
University High got the advantage with a quick goal in the second half. And again, the Lady Black Knights had to battle back. In the 62nd minute, senior Marci Merrill took a long shot that found the back corner of the net for the 2-2 tie. Both teams continued to attack, but the score was still locked 2-2 after 80 minutes.
The Lady Black Knights were led on defense by sophomores Niome Merrill, Kaylee Delotto, Hope Rice and freshman Tavyn Southerland, while sophomore Bailea Gilland controlled the midfield. Senior keeper Breanna Roberts tallied four saves.
The Lady Black Knights host West Greene for a district match at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL South Greene 3 West Greene 0
MOSHEIM — South Greene rebounded from its first loss with a 25-9, 25-11, 25-12 win at West Greene on Monday night.
Jordyn Roderick led South Greene (19-1) in kills with 16, while serving a team-high 18 points, including four aces. Addison Williams also hit double figures in kills with 10 along with eight digs.
Sydney Gentry dished out 33 assists and served four aces, while also tallying eight digs. Macey Snapp posted a team-high 19 digs with three assists and two service aces. Mackenzie Niston, Ashlynn King and Roderick each had one block.
Carley Woodby recorded two blocks and two kills, while Kaleigh Douthat tallied three assists and two service aces to lead West Greene. Madi Brown served two aces with four digs and a kill, and Morgan Brown had eight digs.
Both teams play district matches on Tuesday. South Greene travels to Hancock County, and West Greene heads to Cherokee.
GOLF Greene Devils Win
SEVIERVILLE — The Greeneville Greene Devils shot 152 to defeat Halls (155), Morristown West (162) and Sevier County (179) on Monday. Dougie Fezell was 3-under par with a 34, Gavin Sells was 1-under with a 36 and Alex Broyles was even at 37.
William Crews finished with a 45 and Park Mitchel carded a 48 for the Greene Devils.
CROSS COUNTRY Devils Run In Cherokee Classic
KNOXVILLE — Nine Greeneville runners set personal records in Saturday’s Cherokee Classic, with the girls placing 17th and the boys 28th.
Chloe Williford finished 67th overall in the 227-runner event, leading the Lady Devils with her time of 22:05. Darla Kamerdeiner (22:23) placed 71st followed by Cate Oakes (92nd, 23:02), Anna Jackson (163rd, 25:34) and Annika Vines (174th, 26:11) for the team standings. Grace Lampe (183rd, 26:54) also ran for the Greeneville girls.
On the boys side, which featured 57 teams and 311 runners, Morgan Leach placed 40th to pace Greeneville with his time of 17:44. Russell Hickey (101st, 18:59), Luke Harrell (178th, 20:39), Nathan Shetley (239th, 22:26) and Michael Shelton (311th, 32:28) rounded out the top five.
JV FOOTBALL Rebels Top Unicoi County
South Greene’s junior varsity football team started the year 1-0 on Monday night, defeating Unicoi County 14-7.
Conner Race, who scored a 2-point conversion, clinched the win with a late interception.
Conner Marshall had the Rebels’ first interception, returning it for a touchdown.
South Greene’s other score came through the air, as Jacob Susong found Jase Roderick for six.