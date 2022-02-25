GATLINBURG — Maddy Newman and Leah Stinnett seemingly couldn’t miss in the first quarter.
Gatlinburg-Pittman built a 22-point lead after the opening frame and never looked back, defeating Chuckey-Doak 73-36 in Friday’s Region 1-2A quarterfinal game at Jack A. Parton Gymnasium.
Newman shot 5-of-6 from the floor with two free throws in her 12-point first quarter. She finished with a game-high 28 to lead the Lady Highlanders (24-9) on a 16-of-20 shooting effort, while going 8-of-9 at the foul line.
Stinnett buried three of her four 3-pointers in the first quarter before finishing with 15 points. Kayle Yates hit an early triple and also hit double figures with 11 points.
G-P led 28-6 after the opening frame and took a 44-21 lead to the locker room, before taking a 58-32 lead to the fourth quarter.
Faith Yokley hit both of her 3-point attempts and led Chuckey-Doak with eight points.
Tavyn Southerland and Addison Ripley, who combined for 11 points, hit Chuckey-Doak’s only two field goals of the opening frame. Saniah Atchison and Courtnee Jones both hit from 3-point range in the second quarter.
The Lady Black Knights finished with a 6-23 overall record.
G-P takes on Happy Valley, a 50-39 winner over Cumberland Gap, in Monday’s Region 1-2A semifinals at 7:30 p.m.
C-D 6 15 11 4 — 36
G-P 28 16 14 15 — 73
C-D (36): Faith Yokley 8, Tavyn Southerland 6, Addison Ripley 5, Saniah Atchison 4, Breanna Roberts 4, Courtnee Jones 3, Kennedy Brown 2, Hayleigh Hensley 2, Taliah Johnson 2.
G-P (73): Maddy Newman 28, Leah Stinnett 15, Kayle Yates 11, Shilah Whaley 9, GrayLee Valentine 6, Trinity Whaley 3, Ellie Rowland 1.
3-pointers: Leah Stinnett 4, Kayle Yates 2, Faith Yokley 2, Saniah Atchison, Courtnee Jones, GrayLee Valentine, Trinity Whaley.