The Chuckey-Doak Middle School volleyball team went 23-2 this season, placing first in the regular season, winning the conference tournament, finishing second in the area tournament and finishing second in the TMSAA Large School Sectionals (State) Tournament.
Chuckey-Doak defeated South Greene in three sets on Sept 30 to win the regular season championship for the first time since 2010.
After going 3-0 to win the conference tournament Oct. 2-3, Chuckey-Doak went 2-1 to finish second in the 2A/3A area tournament Oct. 5-7. Chuckey-Doak defeated John Sevier in the first round of the area tournament before knocking off South Greene again in the area semifinals and falling to Tennessee Middle in the championship.
In the state tournament on Oct. 9, Chuckey-Doak won all three of its pool matches to advance to bracket play.
Chuckey-Doak defeated Sullivan Central in the state semifinals in two sets before losing to Tennessee Middle in three sets in the championship match.
Chuckey-Doak went 48-6 in sets played this season.
Chuckey-Doak went 29-1 in sets played during the regular season, 6-1 in sets played in the conference tournament, 4-2 in sets played in the area tournament and 9-2 in sets played in the sectional/state tournament.
Chuckey-Doak had only placed in the area tournament once two years ago to earn a shot at state. Chuckey-Doak didn't make it out of pool play that year.