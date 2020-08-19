The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights opened the 2020 soccer season with a 1-1 draw against Providence Academy at home on Tuesday.
Two minutes into the second half, Chuckey-Doak senior Jessica Morrison tapped the ball to fellow senior Madison Marion, who curled the ball past the Providence keeper for a 1-0 lead.
Providence Academy answered with a goal in the 68th minute.
Chuckey-Doak tallied 13 shots on goal to Providence Academy’s 15.
The “woman of the match” was Chuckey-Doak defensive standout Marci Merrill. The entire Lady Black Knight defensive unit – Bailea Gilland, Sarah Wright, Madison Karriker, Lily Gosnell and Niome Merrill – was solid all night.
Chuckey-Doak keeper Breanna Roberts had 12 saves.
The Lady Black Knights travel to Grainger at 6 p.m. Thursday.