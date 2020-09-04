MOUNTAIN CITY — It did not look pretty at times on Friday night, but led by their seniors Chuckey-Doak never lost faith and managed a miraculous win in Mountain City.
The Black Knights took possession for the final time with 1:42 left, and things sputtered until they were 53 yards from the goal line with 17 seconds on the clock.
Spectacular runs by Matthew Palazzo and Evan Murvin pushed the ball to the 4-yard line where Murvin powered into the end zone as time expired to give Chuckey-Doak a 35-29 win over Johnson County to start Region 1-3A play.
“Our kids fought all night. We were concerned as coaches coming up here, because this is a tough place to play and we didn’t know how they would respond to live-fire game action,” Chuckey-Doak coach Ben Murphy said. “They responded well to say the least. Our boys kept playing hard, despite looking ugly at times, and they pulled it out.”
The score was set up after Palazzo scrambled for a 33-yard pickup and Murvin followed by taking an option pitch 16 yards with five seconds remaining.
The Knights then went to their power package where Murvin takes a direct snap, and the senior followed his blockers to a win.
“We put the game on our seniors there at the end with Palazzo and Murvin,” Murphy said. “We kept it in their hands and they made good things happen. As an old guy who likes to run the ball a lot, these boys made me proud. We have a lot of big kids and they came off of the ball and hit the other guy in the mouth.”
In the first half, Chuckey-Doak jumped in front 13-0 behind runs by Murvin and Palazzo.
Chuckey-Doak’s first score of the night was the result of a 12 play, 79-yard drive. Jalen Willett broke an 18-yard jet sweep on the first play of the drive. Murvin then pounded out 31 yards on the drive. He finished it by taking a direct snap off tackle to the right and across the goal line for a 7-0 Knight lead.
The Black Knights scored again with 2:05 left in the first half. On third down with 1 yard to go from the midfield stripe, Palazzo took a snap from under center in a power formation. The big-armed quarterback showed that he has some wheels as well. Palazzo broke through the line of scrimmage on a sneak, and the Longhorns could not bring him down. Once he got loose, they could not catch him either as he raced for a 50-yard score.
Johnson County got on the board before the break when Ethan Bower got behind his defender and caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Dalton Brown.
The Longhorns’ Stacy Greer then returned the opening kickoff of the second half 65 yard for a touchdown and a 14-13 lead.
Chuckey-Doak went back in front with 9:37 left in the third quarter. One play after a roughing-the-punter call kept the drive alive, Murvin scorched the defense with a 49-yard touchdown run.
Johnson County needed just 27 seconds of game clock to tie things 21-21 when Nate Rice raced down the home sideline for a 70-yard touchdown reception from Brown.
Kendall Barner answered with a long kickoff return of his own that set up Chuckey-Doak on Johnson County’s 45-yard line.
Adrian Groberg then came in to spell Murvin and moved the Knights down to the 3-yard line where he powered in a touchdown. After Murvin converted for two points, Chuckey-Doak led 29-21.
Late in the game, a bad snap on a punt led to a 14-yard Chuckey-Doak loss and gave Johnson County the ball at the 11-yard line.
Three plays later, Brown got in on a sneak. He then went off tackle for two points to tie things 29-29 with 4:32 remaining.
Prior to that, Chuckey-Doak had drives that reached Johnson County’s 9- and 21-yard lines but did not result in points.
Chuckey-Doak finished the night with 531 yards of offense, 401 of those yards came on the ground. Murvin ran for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Palazzo ran for 130 yards and threw for 130 yards for the Black Knights.