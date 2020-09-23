The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights soccer team improved to 6-4-1 after a 9-0 mercy rule victory at West Greene on Tuesday.
The Lady Black Knights got two goals apiece from Madison Marion, Jessica Morrison and freshman Kylie Malone, while Marcy Merrill, Carissa Daily and Hailey Love each found the net once.
Morrison and Merill also added two assists while Liliana Jimenez notched an assist.
The Lady Black Knights were up 5-0 at the half then added four second half goals to end the night in the 55th minute.
Chuckey-Doak keepers Breanna Roberts and Lexi Hensley shared the shutout. Madison Karriker led the way defensively.
The Lady Black Knights travel to Morristown East on Thursday for a non-conference match.
Greeneville 6, Elizabethton 2
Greeneville outscored the Cyclones 5-0 in the first half.
Delana DeBusk and Olivia Brooks led the Devils with two goals apiece. Lindsey Cook and Macy Vermillion each added a goal, while Kaitlyn Adkins had three assists.
Debusk and Skylar Mitchel each added an assist.
The Lady Devils, now 8-3 overall and 4-0 in conference play, The Lady Devils travel to Class 3A powerhouse Bearden on Thursday. JV kicks off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 7.