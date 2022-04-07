AFTON — Another coaching search is underway at Chuckey-Doak.
Thursday afternoon, the school announced Lisa Darnell has stepped down as the Lady Black Knights’ girls basketball coach.
“The athletic department wants to thank Lisa and her family for the two decades of service to the Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights, and we want to wish them the very best in their next chapter of their life together,” Chuckey-Doak athletic director Kyle Donahue said in a Twitter post. “Our search for the next leader of the CDHS girls basketball program will begin immediately.”
A longtime assistant under former coach Beth Frye, Darnell stepped into the head coaching role in 2020. The Lady Black Knights won four games the following season followed by a six-win campaign in 2021-22. Chuckey-Doak also reached the region tournament for the first time since 2018 this past season.
Darnell graduated from South Greene High School in 1982, where her senior season marked the Lady Rebels’ seventh consecutive appearance at the TSSAA state tournament.
Donahue hopes to name a new girls basketball coach before summer break.