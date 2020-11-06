There’s an old saying that we’ve all heard often in a game that is full of offensive fireworks: “Whoever has the ball last is going to win.”
That old saying could have come to fruition Friday night at “The Black Hole” at Chuckey-Doak, but a yellow hanky on the field brought back what appeared to be a game-winning touchdown pass in the closing seconds and visiting Kingston escaped with a 43-42 victory in the opening round of the Class 3A TSSAA Playoffs.
The loss brings to a close a very unusual season for Coach Ben Murphy’s Knights at 6-4. The squad had three home games wiped out by COVID, but all of them were CD wins as the opponents were unable to play because of the virus. Kingston, now 7-3 on the year, will move on in the playoffs and travel to Alcoa for a second round matchup with the Tornado.
It was a classic meeting between the two squads, who played for the second straight year in the postseason’s first round, as the teams swapped scores until the end. The difference wound up being a missed two-point conversion try by the Knights on their final TD in the fourth quarter. Yet they still had a chance to win until the flag for an illegal lineman downfield thwarted the touchdown in the closing seconds.
“I’m just so proud of the effort, the way these boys kept bouncing back,” Coach Murphy said. “We played a very good football team in Kingston and they came in with a good plan for us. We just couldn’t get our defense off the field enough. I thought if we could come up with two or three stops we had a chance to outscore them. But we just couldn’t get it done. I love these seniors to death. They had to put up with a lot of stuff this season.”
The Knights took the lead for the first time in the ball game with 7:11 left in the contest. Down at that point 35-28, C-D moved 75 yards in only five plays, highlighted by a 64-yard run by speedy senior back Evan Murvin. Quarterback Matthew Palazzo scored on a 2-yard keeper. Coach Murphy decided right then to try to grab the lead, and he did at 36-35 when Murvin took it across the goal line on a two-point conversion.
But the advantage wouldn’t hold up as there was plenty of scoring to go yet. The Yellowjackets moved 67 yards in four plays and regained the lead when Marcus Rose broke loose on a 40-yard touchdown run to go up 41-36. Carson Donathan ran for the two-point conversion to make it a 43-36 game with 5:37 left.
It was Chuckey-Doak’s turn. Palazzo connected on a short pass to senior Kendall Barner, and he scampered 73 yards after getting past the front line of the Kingston defense as the Knights closed to 43-42 with 4:37 to go. But this time the Kingston defense was able to stop Murvin just short of the goal line on the conversion try and the visitors maintained their lead.
Kingston had hopes of picking up a first down and running out the clock, but the Knights forced a punt after stopping them on three downs. The booming punt rolled dead after traveling 44 yards and C-D took over at their 23 with 2:35 left on the clock.
Palazzo was at his finest. He hit Jaylen Willett for 9, then threw an 18-yard strike to Conner Lamons out to midfield.
But the offense went backward and Palazzo found himself facing a fourth and 20 situation with only 48 seconds remaining in the game, a seemingly impossible task.
After burning their final time out, the Knights set up a play for a pass from Palazzo to Lamons down the right sideline. It was perfect, a tight spiral that caught Lamons in stride at about the 40 of Kingston and he sped all the way to the end zone, sending the C-D fans into a frenzy as it appeared a victory was seconds away.
But the yellow flag way back at the line of scrimmage halted the celebration. The Knights were called for an illegal man down the field, and the touchdown pass was nullified. Another last gasp pass fell incomplete, and all Kingston had to do was take a knee twice to run out the clock.
“That last pass from Palazzo … it was a beauty,” Murphy said. “I think tonight was the best game he’s played at Chuckey-Doak during his four years here.”
Kingston drew first blood in the opening quarter, driving 70 yards in 10 plays to score on a 2-yard run by Donathan. Kade Roberts kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead. The Knights got it even at 7-7 on a 12-play, 55-yard drive that culminated with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Palazzo to Lamons with 26 seconds left in the first quarter. Marco Rojas kicked the PAT.
It became apparent in the second quarter that this game was going to be a shootout. The Knights forced a punt early in the period, but they gave the ball right back to the Jackets when Palazzo threw his only errant ball of the night and Kooper Webb picked it off.
They then took it on to score, driving 41 yards with Rose ending it with an 8-yard touchdown run. The PAT made it 14-7.
But Chuckey-Doak answered with a 60-yard drive, and Murvin scoring on an 8-yard run with a Rojas PAT.
Two minutes later, Kingston went back up 21-14 when Rose scored on a 28-yard gallop, but Chuckey-Doak never flinched, answering with a 76-yard, 10-play drive. Lamons scored with a 12-yard run on a reverse, but this time the PAT by Rojas failed and the Jackets went to intermission up 21-20.
Kingston got the second half kickoff and ate up almost eight minutes of the clock with a 13-play drive that ended with quarterback Kain Collins throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass to Zane Ryans. The PAT by Roberts put the score at 28-20.
An 85-yard drive by Chuckey-Doak followed and carried into the fourth quarter. Murvin scored on a 7-yard run, and Murvin charged over right tackle to get the 2-point conversion and knot things at 28.
A nice kickoff return put Kingston in good shape and they scored a minute later on a 1-yard plunge by Donathan and kicked the PAT for a 35-28 lead.
Then with 7:11 left, Palazzo on a keeper scored the touchdown, and Murvin added the two-pointer to put the Knights up 36-35 to set up the furious finish.
Chuckey-Doak had more yardage, 433 to 348. Palazzo hit 12-of-19 for 213 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Connor Lamons caught five passes for 58 yards. The Knights rushed for 220 more yards, led by Murvin with 96, Adrian Groberg with 49 and Palazzo with 46.
Kingston’s Collins hit 10-of-13 aerials for 78 yards and a touchdown. Marcus Rose led the 270-yard rushing attack with 147 yards, while Donathan added 62.