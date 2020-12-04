NEW TAZEWELL — Tyler Ramsey scored 19 points and Kameron Yost added 13 to lead the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights to a 65-57 win over Claiborne on Friday night.
Chuckey-Doak trailed 17-12 after one quarter before leading 31-27 at halftime and 45-42 after three quarters.
Ramsey with eight points and Yost with six accounted for 14 of the Black Knights’ 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Cadin Tullock added nine points for Chuckey-Doak, while Roberto Vazquez had seven.
GIRLS
Chuckey-Doak 58 Claiborne 45
Earendia Davis scored 21 points and Hannah Roberts had 12 to lead Chuckey-Doak.
Davis had 13 points in the first half as the Lady Knights built a 16-13 lead after one quarter and led 27-20 at halftime.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS South Greene 62 West Greene 27
Jase Roderick scored 12 points for South Greene, while Trey Gentry and Brendan Lisenby had 11.
West Greene’s Conner Campbell scored 16 points.
South Greene also won the JV game 39-16 behind 16 points from Will Arrowood.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS South Greene 30 West Greene 16
Madison Hensley scored a game-high 10 points for South Greene, which overcame an 8-2 deficit after one quarter.
Ryleigh Gregg and Davanie Tarleton each added six points for South Greene, while Cassidy Hill led West Greene with eight points.