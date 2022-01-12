AFTON — Chuckey-Doak’s bookkeeper might have to start writing smaller numbers for Cadin Tullock and Christian Derry.
The two filled up the scorebook with a combined 69 points Tuesday night, helping Chuckey-Doak stay perfect in district play with an 86-83 win over Johnson County.
Tullock buried five 3-pointers and dropped 39 points for the Black Knights (6-6, 3-0 District 1-2A), who trailed 81-78 with two minutes to play before rallying to victory.
Tullock, a junior, also hit 10 times from inside the arc, four in the first quarter, before hitting a 3-pointer and two more field goals in the final period.
Derry, a sophomore who went 8-of-8 at the free throw line, hit 11 baskets. Four of those resulted in and-ones, and he finished with 30 points.
Roberto Vazquez scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter. Hayden Anderson had five, Wade Fletcher hit a 3-pointer and Isaiah Treadway added two points.
After leading 16-13 in the first quarter and 39-38 at halftime, Chuckey-Doak fell behind 61-59 before the fourth quarter.
Preston Greer scored 26 points, including 10-of-14 free throws to lead the Longhorns (5-11, 1-1). Graham Reece hit from 3-point range five times and scored 17 points.
GIRLS CHUCKEY-DOAK 58 JOHNSON COUNTY 28
Talk about a team effort. All 11 Chuckey-Doak players scored, as the Lady Black Knights earned their first district win of the season.
Saniah Atchison, who scored a team-high 13 points, hit four 3-pointers in the first half, three in the second quarter. Anna Lee Seaton scored all 10 of her points in the second half, including two field goals and four free throws in the fourth quarter.
Kennedy Brown and Faith Yokley both scored seven points, Tavyn Southerland had six, Hayleigh Taylor had four and Breanna Roberts hit a 3-pointer. Bri Lowe, Addison Ripley, Courtnee Jones and Hayleigh Hensley each scored two points.
Brown, Yokley, Southerland and Roberts all hit from deep for Chuckey-Doak (3-12, 1-2 District 1-2A).
After leading 19-15 at the half, the Lady Black Knights took a 32-20 advantage to the fourth quarter and pulled away.
Peyton Gentry scored 11 points to lead the Lady Longhorns (0-13, 0-2).
Chuckey-Doak travels to Cherokee on Thursday and hosts Unaka on Friday.