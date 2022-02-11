AFTON — Fresh off a conference-clinching victory on Tuesday night at Johnson County, a letdown by the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights might have been expected Friday as they closed out their home regular season by hosting University High.
While the team might not have been as crisp as they have been in recent games, they still showed plenty of fight as they held off a fourth quarter rally by University High and captured a 67-60 win before a large gathering at the Black Knights gymnasium.
It was a busy night at Afton as the school closed out the home hardwood season with Senior Night, plus they honored the Chuckey-Doak girls’ soccer team, who advanced to the state semifinals in the fall and kept the tradition of quality soccer at the school alive.
The Lady Knights’ basketball team also came away a victory, posting an easy 61-19 win over the Lady Buccaneers.
Chuckey-Doak finishes the season schedule tonight with a trip to Hampton. The Lady Knights will then play at home on Tuesday night at 7:00 against Johnson County in a play-in game for the District 1-AA Tournament.
KNIGHTS ANSWER RALLY
After Isaiah Treadway hit two free throws to start the fourth quarter, Chuckey-Doak seemed well In command with a 51-38 lead against the Buccaneers.
But UH changed gears and went on a 12-1 run over the next three minutes and not only got back in it, but had the gap cut to 52-50 with the ball and a chance to tie it up.
That’s when the District 1 champs showed some resolve and answered the charge. A bucket and one by Hayden Anderson got the lead up to 56-52, then post Christian Derry tossed in a soft jumper from in front of the bucket to push the advantage to 58-52.
University could never get closer than four the rest of the way. That came when Joseph Armstrong hit a turnaround jumper from the lane with three minutes to go to get to within 60-56.
Again the Knights responded with a Cade Tullock driving jumper, two free throws by Treadway and another charity toss by Roberto Vazquez to up the lead back to 65-56 with a minute left and basically iced the outcome.
Tullock finished with 17 points to lead Chuckey-Doak (15-7), while Anderson scored 16 and Derry netted 14 to go along with a team-best eight rebounds.
University High (12-10) was led by A.J. Murphy with 13, 11 apiece from Drew Finney and Armstrong and 10 from Alex Cole.
Chuckey-Doak broke from a 4-4 tie early to take the lead and never trailed in the contest. They were up 20-10 after one quarter as Anderson scored nine in the quarter. The Bucs scored the first three buckets of the second frame as C-D went cold shooting and cut it to 20-16 before Derry bounced in a rebound putback to break the cold snap and the Knights went on to a 30-21 halftime advantage.
The largest lead of the night was at 14 points (43-29) with about three minutes left in the third, but University refused to go away, doing a great job on the boards, especially the offensive glass where they were able to get some second and third shots. They trailed 49-38 at the third quarter horn before staging their rally early in the fourth.
The biggest roar of the night from the good crowd on hand came at the outset. After speaking with University High’s coaches and the game officials, Chuckey-Doak allowed Gavin Harris to come on the floor and score the first two points of the night. He missed a few attempts before banking one in, much to the delight of the C-D student section. UH coaches and players also joined in the congratulations, then the Knights responded by allowing the Bucs to score an undefended basket to start the contest 2-2.
UNIVERSITY (60): A.J. Murphy 13, Carter 6, Drew Finney 11, Joseph Armstrong 11, And.Cole 5, Bognewiscz 4, Alex Cole 10.
CHUCKEY-DOAK (67): Caden Tullock 17, Hayden Anderson 16, Vazquez 3, Fletcher 6, Christian Derry 14, Grindstaff 1, Treadway 6, Shelton 2, Harris 2.
3-Point Goals: UH—4 (A.Cole 2, Murphy, And.Cole 1). CD—4 (Fletcher 2, Tullock, Anderson).
UNIVERSITY HIGH 10 11 17 22 — 60
CHUCKEY-DOAK 20 10 19 18 — 67
LADY KNIGHTS COAST
Chuckey-Doak held a 20-3 first quarter lead on their way to a 61-19 romp over the Lady Bucs to improve the season record to 5-19. University is 1-21.
Ten players got in on the scoring for the winners, led by senior Breanna Roberts with 14. Guard Taliah Johnson knocked down a dozen.
University got six points from Anna Wells and five from Delaney Trosin.
Chuckey-Doak held a commanding 35-10 lead at halftime and after a 55-15 lead after three the mercy rule was in effect with the running clock in the fourth period.
UNIVERSITY (19): Joyner 1, Wells 6, Rice 2, Trosin 5, Leonard 3, Chandler 2.
CHUCKEY-DOAK (61): Brown 7, Atchison 6, Brenna Roberts 14, Hensley 6, Taliah Johnson 12, Taylor 7, Yokley 4, Lowe 2 Ripley 2, Jones 1.
3-Point Goals: (UH-0. CD—4 (Johnson 3, Brown).
UNIVERSITY HIGH 3 7 5 4 — 19
CHUCKEY-DOAK 20 15 20 6 — 61