ELIZABETHTON — Unaka jumped ahead early and never looked back, holding off the Chuckey-Doak boys for a 73-66 win on Monday night.
The Rangers (5-8) led 24-13 after the first quarter, 38-26 at the half and 54-44 going to the fourth.
Landon Ramsey and Gavin Seigfried both scored 17 points, with Joe-Z Blamo adding 16 to lead Unaka. Seigfried buried four 3-pointers, and Joseph Slagle hit from deep three times.
Cadin Tullock hit a team-high eight baskets and led the Black Knights (5-4) with 19 points. Hayden Anderson scored 14 points and Christian Derry had 11.
Wade Fletcher totaled six points and hit the lone 3-pointer for Chuckey-Doak, which shot 21-of-28 from the foul line.
Ethan Grindstaff scored eight points, Roberto Vazquez had six and Dillon Shelton had two.
GIRLS UNAKA 72 CHUCKEY-DOAK 49
Chuckey-Doak couldn’t overcome Unaka’s offensive eruption in the second quarter.
Lyndie Ramsey shot 10-of-12 at the foul line and finished with 25 points to lead Unaka (10-4), with Macy Ensor adding 17. Ensor hit four times from 3-point range.
Tied 14-14 after one quarter, Unaka took a 33-22 halftime lead and a 50-37 lead after three quarters.
Saniah Atchison buried five 3-pointers and led the Lady Black Knights (2-7) with 19 points. Faith Yokley and Hayleigh Hensley both scored six, with Breanna Roberts and Taliah Johnson each adding five. Courtnee Jones and Kennedy Brown both had three, and Bri Lowe had two.
UP NEXT
The Lady Black Knights open the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic at Greeneville against Sullivan East at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Chuckey-Doak boys visit North Greene on Jan. 4.