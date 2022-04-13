AFTON — Zach Anguish didn’t want to think about college swimming until he finished his high school career.
Once he did, Anguish didn’t take long to announce his verbal commitment to his parents. Roughly two months after his last high school swim meet, Anguish held his signing ceremony on Tuesday, as he will further his studies and swimming career at Bethel University in Indiana.
Anguish had grown familiar with the Pilots swimming program, having applied and talked to coach Deb Thompson the summer before his senior year. Other schools had expressed their interest as well, prompting Anguish to start keeping a list of the pros and cons of each institution while also keeping the schools informed of his meet times.
Cost, location and a positive team environment played the biggest factors in Anguish’s decision.
A couple weeks after his last swim meet with Chuckey-Doak, Anguish decided to add a new cap to his collection. So he contacted Thompson at his next opportunity.
“Since I have a cap collection, I told her I would like you send me a cap. That’s how I broke the news to her,” Anguish said. “After that I called all the other coaches and told them thank you for your time.”
Anguish will swim on scholarship at Bethel, which competes in NAIA. He indicated he’ll swim in the 500-yard freestyle, the 1,000 freestyle, the mile and “anywhere else the coach needs” him.
“(Bethel) has got a lot of discipline in how it’s structured, how the school is set up. That’ll be good for me as both an athlete and a student,” Anguish said. “Academically it’s connected to schools like Notre Dame, and also partners with high schools and middle schools in the area to help keep costs low.”
He became a swimmer at age 6. But when the local high school swim team was cut, Anguish had to train in Johnson City.
That couldn’t stop Anguish from pursuing his dream, especially with a dad and older sister who were distance swimmers.
In his final high school swim meet, Anguish placed 12th in the state in the 500 freestyle with his time of 4:46.95.
Anguish intends to major in biochemistry with a minor in physics from Bethel University, as he aims for a career in pharmaceuticals.