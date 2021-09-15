AFTON — Chuckey-Doak didn’t win the fourth set. But Heidi Buch gave a preview of the fifth.
The Lady Black Knights persevered after losing a two-set lead, fighting past Grainger 25-15, 25-23, 15-25, 18-25, 15-12 on Tuesday.
Buch smacked three straight kills in the fourth stanza, giving Chuckey-Doak some much-needed momentum despite the 25-18 loss.
Down 12-11 in the fifth set after a Jordan Judlin block, the Lady Black Knights scored the last four points to break a District 2-2A second-place tie with Grainger.
Bailey Fair and Haylee Richardson each slammed a kill, before the ball sailed out of bounds on a Grainger attack error for the winning point.
“Heidi got us set up right mentally for the fifth set,” Chuckey-Doak coach Brandi Verran said. “We’re learning how to take things that are given to us, and we’re doing a good job overcoming some mental mistakes and weathering the storms. We did that tonight.”
Indeed, the Lady Black Knights did in improving their district record to 4-1. They trail only Greeneville in the District 2-AA standings.
Richardson finished the match with 19 kills, while Fair added 11 and Buch had nine.
Chuckey-Doak scored 10 straight points in the opening set to take a 10-3 lead, with Fair and Richardson each contributing two kills and a block. Fair’s service ace ended the opening frame.
“Haylee and Bailey, they are lights out most of the time,” Verran said. “We get a good set to them, we can almost for sure count it, they’re getting a good hit.”
A 6-0 run gave the Lady Grizzlies a 14-10 lead in the second set, before Richardson hammered two kills to revive Chuckey-Doak. Back-to-back kills from Buch and Miley Garrison helped the Lady Black Knights take a two-point lead. A Grainger service error and attack error ended the frame and gave Chuckey-Doak a 2-0 lead in the match.
Richardson opened the third set with three straight kills, and Buch’s ace tied the score 8-8. But Chuckey-Doak couldn’t recover from a 9-0 Grainger run.
Jocelyn Paysinger led C-D in assists with 20, while Richardson handed out 14. Richardson, Fair and Hayleigh Hensley each served three aces, while Brianna Lowe tallied four digs. Hensley, Garrison, Fair and Richardson had two blocks apiece.
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak travels to West Greene for another district match Thursday.