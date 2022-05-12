MOSHEIM — Chuckey-Doak’s Black Knights polished off the District 1-2A baseball tournament championship Wednesday night at West Greene’s Hal “Buddy” Pruitt Field and completed district play for the season without a setback to any of their league rivals.
But the championship game didn’t come without a battle from upstart West Greene, who took the Knights to the limit before dropping a 3-2 decision in the title game.
It took an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth inning to determine the outcome as the two old rivals battled tooth and nail through seven innings with some brilliant pitching on both sides. Knight starter Conner Lamons went five innings and one batter in the sixth before turning things over to Wade Fletcher, who got the mound victory. Lamons struck out six, walked four and gave up only three base hits in his time on the hill. Fletcher didn’t allow a hit over the final two innings, but a hit batsman and a walk in the top of the seventh gave the Knight faithful some anxious moments before the side was retired with no damage done and the victory in hand.
West Greene’s Cameron Wilhoit was also sharp as the starter for the Buffs, going the distance and allowing the hard-hitting Knights only six base hits while striking out two and walking three.
Both teams now advance to the regional playoffs next week, with the Buffs (11-18) traveling to District 2 champ Pigeon Forge (33-3) while the Knights (20-5) will be home to Union County (23-8). Pigeon Forge won the District 2 title on Wednesday by a 10-3 score over Union. It will be West Greene’s first regional playoff game since 2018 and only the third recorded in the school’s history, with the other one coming in 1995.
Chuckey-Doak led 1-0 in the title game before the Buffs plated a pair in the top of the fourth to go up 2-1. The Knights tied it in the bottom of that inning, then won it in the sixth with the unearned run.
Jaylen Willett led off the sixth by reaching on an infield throwing error which allowed the runner to move to second. He came home when tournament MVP Cole Lamons got a base hit up the middle.
Fletcher retired the first two Buffs he faced in the top of the seventh, but then back-to-back walks to Keith Valentine and Cameron Wilhoit gave West Greene some hope. But a hard bouncer to third off the bat of Mason McCamey was fielded cleanly by C-D third sacker Dillon Shelton, who rifled across the diamond for the out at first and brought the game to an end.
Chuckey-Doak got a solo run in the first inning on a lead-off walk to Austin McBurnett. He stole second, then tagged up and went to third on a long fly to center by Cadin Tullock. Jaylen Willett then brought him home with an infield groundout to shortstop.
The Knights got the lead-off batter on base in the second with a Buff error but couldn’t advance him past second. In the third, they again got the lead-off man on with a single by Christian Derry, but he was later tagged out after getting caught in a rundown between home and third.
West Greene finally got something going against Lamons in the fourth when Wilhoit walked and went to second on a groundout. Another walk, this one to Justin Tweed, put two men on, then the bases were full of Buffs when Jaden Gregg was hit by a pitch. Braden McCamey came through with a one-out single that plated one run, and Maddox Garber got an RBI by lofting a long sacrifice fly to center that plated Tweed and gave West Greene the 2-1 lead.
Chuckey-Doak leveled things up in the bottom of the fourth with a double by Cole Lamons and a two-out clutch single to right by Shelton that got the RBI.
That would be all the scoring until the Knights were able to plate the tally in the sixth.
Cole Lamons and Christian Derry had two hits each for the Knights, including a double apiece. Conner Lamons and Shelton had the remaining safe blows.
The only Buff hits were singles by Judson Higgins, Keith Valentine and Braden McCamey.
WEST GREENE 000 200 0 — 2 3 2
CHUCKEY-DOAK 100 101 x — 3 6 1
WP: Fletcher. LP: Wilhoit. 2b Hits: CD—Derry, Cl.Lamons.
WEST GREENE 13 JOHNSON COUNTY 6
In the finals of the loser’s bracket earlier Wednesday, West Greene advanced with a victory over Johnson County, solidifying their berth in the regional playoffs.
The Buffs came up with two big innings, scoring five runs in the second and six times in the third to open up an 11-2 lead. Johnson County tried to come back with a four-run rally in the fourth to close to 11-6, but that would be all the runs for the Longhorns and West Greene got some insurance with a run in the fifth and another in the seventh.
Mason McCamey had four hits in five plate appearances to lead the winners and knocked in three runs. Jaden Gregg had three hits and two RBIs. Judson Higgins and Cameron Wilhoit each got a pair of hits. Justin Tweed was the winning pitcher.
Johnson County was allowed only four hits: singles by Graham Reece, Asa Lewis, Zach Parsons and Trey Snyder.
WEST GREENE 056 010 1 — 13 13 5
JOHNSON COUNTY 200 400 0 — 6 4 4
WP: Justin Tweed. LP: Zach Parsons. 2b Hits; WG—Wilhoit.
ALL-TOURNAMENT
Named to the District 1-2A All-Tournament Team were Cole Lamons (MVP), Conner Lamons, Austin McBurnett and Dillon Shelton of Chuckey-Doak; Keith Valentine, Jaden Gregg and Cameron Wilhoit of West Greene; Graham Reece and Asa Lewis of Johnson County; and Dustin Crum of South Greene.