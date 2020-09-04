The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights soccer team got its second win in a row Thursday night 8-3 over the visiting Volunteer Lady Falcons.
Chuckey-Doak senior Madison Marion had a career night with four goals and an assist. Junior Marci Merrill tallied two goals and three assists. Senior Jessica Morrison, fresh off the injured list, battled for a goal and an assist, and freshman Bailea Gilland added a goal.
The Lady Black Knights opened the night with a quick goal, just three minutes in. Marion won a loose ball and blasted a shot from 25 yards out and into the net.
In the 16th minute, Merrill sent a cross to the back post that Marion poked into the net for a 2-0 lead.
Three minutes later, Marion stole the ball off a Lady Falcon defender and powered another rocket into the net for the hat trick and a 3-0 lead.
In the 26th minute, Merrill dropped the ball back to Gilland, who chipped the ball over the Lady Falcon keeper for a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Falcons refused to give up and mustered a goal just before the half-time whistle to set the score at 4-1.
Marion switched roles with Merrill in the 46th minute by sending a through ball to Merrill for a goal. Morrison added to the lead seconds later by stealing the ball off a Volunteer defender and smashing it into the net to make it 6-1.
The Lady Falcons rallied and scored back to back goals to pull within 6-3.
Marion stopped the Volunteer run in the 62nd minute by tapping in another cross from Merrill.
The final goal came in the 72nd minute when Morrison switched the field to Merrill for a goal and assist. Lightning stopped the game in the 76th minute.
Chuckey-Doak’s defensive unit was led by Niomi Merrill. Keeper Lexi Hensley tallied six saves.
Chuckey-Doak travels to Cosby at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL Greeneville 34, Robinson 28
Greeneville’s Carson Quillen ran for 293 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries and threw for another score.
Quillen completed four of nine passes for 49 yards and was intercepted once.
Greeneville led 28-22 at halftime, and an 81-yard TD run by Quillen in the third quarter proved to be the difference. Quillen also had TD runs of 14 yards in the first quarter, and 50 and 17 yards in the second quarter. He also punched in two conversion runs.
Quillen’s TD pass covered 22 yards to Ronan Johnson in the second quarter.
Maddox Bishop ran for 62 yards on six carries for Greeneville, while Isaac McGill caught two passes for 26 yards.
Drew Armbrister and Quillen led Greeneville’s defense with four tackles each. Brayden Weems had three tackles and a sack, Noah Murry had three tackles, and Zaydyn Anderson had two tackles.