Hayley Grubb and Jenna Hare gave Sullivan East all the cushion it needed.
Grubb hit from deep early and Hare shot perfect from inside the 3-point line as the Lady Patriots opened the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic with a 64-34 win over Chuckey-Doak at Hal Henard Gymnasium on Monday.
Hare went 7-of-7 from the paint and scored 20 points to lead East (13-4), which has now won four straight games. Grubb went 3-of-4 from deep and finished with 15 points.
Hayleigh Hensley, who led Chuckey-Doak (2-8) with 10 points, buried a 10-foot jumper midway through the first quarter to keep the Lady Black Knights within 7-2. Grubb then answered with her second 3-pointer to begin a 17-0 Lady Patriot run.
Kennedy Brown’s triple cut East’s lead to 34-14, but the Lady Patriots responded with 10 straight points to make it 44-14 in the third quarter.
Hare’s and-one and Grubb’s final 3 put East ahead 62-27 in the fourth.
Taliah Johnson and Brown each scored five points for the Lady Black Knights. Hensley shot 5-of-12 from the floor.
C-D 2 12 12 8 — 34
SE 19 23 17 5 — 64
C-D (34): Hayleigh Hensley 10, Kennedy Brown 5, Taliah Johnson 5, Courtnee Jones 4, Breanna Roberts 4, Saniah Atchison 3, Faith Yokley 2, Addison Ripley 1.
SE (64): Jenna Hare 20, Hayley Grubb 15, Olivia Ashbrook 8, Abby McCarter 6, Riley Nelson 6, Kara Hicks 4, Kylie Hurley 3, Madison Lunsford 2.
3-pointers: Hayley Grubb 3, Abby McCarter 2, Kennedy Brown.
CLEVELAND 66 WEST GREENE 19
Taking advantage of West Greene turnovers, Cleveland piled up points quickly.
The Lady Blue Raiders (9-2) didn’t allow any points for the first 9:35 of the game, building a 27-0 lead in the process. Addison Hurst and Paige Moody both converted steals into baskets in the early going, as Cleveland took a 22-0 lead to the second quarter.
Hurst shot 5-of-6 from the floor and led all scorers with 15 points. Moody went 3-of-5 from 3-point range before finishing with 13, and Milah Williams had 10 including two 3-pointers.
Tayli Rader drove to the basket and ended West Greene’s scoring drought with 6:25 to play in the second quarter. But the deficit reached 43-2 before the Lady Buffs (6-6) scored again. Abbey Cox hit a 3-pointer to make it 43-7 at the break.
Rader converted an and-one to finish with a team-high five points, while Megan Daniels had four. West Greene is also playing without its leading scorer Madi Brown.
Cleveland stretched its lead to 60-15 after three quarters, its smallest second-half lead coming at 45-11 after Daniels’ steal and layup.
WG 0 7 8 4 — 19
C 22 21 17 6 — 66
WG (19): Tayli Rader 5, Megan Daniels 4, Abbey Cox 3, Taylor Lawson 3, Morgan Brown 2, Breanna Cloran 2.
C (66): Addison Hurst 15, Paige Moody 13, Milah Williams 10, Jaydin Lee 5, Alyssa Johnson 4, Tyria Tanner 4, Makyah Westfield 4, Yelian Rodriguez 3, Kate Droke 2, Evie Moore 2, Katie Moore 2, Emma Smith 2.
3-pointers: Paige Moody 3, Milah Williams 2, Abbey Cox, Addison Hurst, Yelian Rodriguez.
UP NEXT
West Greene was scheduled to face Daniel Boone at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Cleveland faces Greeneville at 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
Chuckey-Doak will face Jefferson County at 9 a.m. Wednesday.