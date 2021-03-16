KINGSPORT — Matthew Palazzo ripped a two-out RBI double off the fence to cap a three-run seventh inning and lift the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights to a 4-3 season-opening baseball win at Sullivan North on Monday.
Hunter Ball had two hits and an RBI and pitched the first 4⅓ innings.
Cadin Tullock struck out seven over the final 2⅓ innings for the win. Ball fanned five.
“Hunter was dominant pitching,” said Chuckey-Doak coach Jimmy Willett. “That’s the first time he’s pitched for us. He’s looking good, throwing the ball well. And Tullock came in did a great job to finish it off.”
Jaylen Willett had two hits for Chuckey-Doak, while Cole Lamons had an RBI.
SOFTBALL Chuckey-Doak 6, Cocke County 4
The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Nights pushed across two runs on an RBI single from Hailey Foshie and an RBI groundout from Makayla Ramsey in the bottom of the sixth inning for a season-opening win.
Chuckey-Doak cranked out 11 hits, including two from Ramsey, two from Katie Jones, two from Kaitlyn Jennings, and one each from Kaitlyn Foulks, Breanna Roberts, Hayleigh Taylor, Gracie Tipton and Foshie.
Ramsey went the distance in the circle. She gave up nine hits, walked one and struck out 11. Three of Cocke County’s runs were earned.