AFTON — Katie Jones belted a three-run walk-off homer with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Chuckey-Doak to a 5-3 softball win over Cumberland Gap on Monday.
Jones’ blast capped a five-run seventh for Chuckey-Doak.
Kaitlyn Foulks led off with a triple and Hailey Foskie walked, and both scored on a single by Hayleigh Taylor to pull Chuckey-Doak within 3-2.
Rachel Barnett reached on a bunt hit, Makayla Ramsey reached on a fielder’s choice and Jones followed with her game-winning homer.
Taylor finished with two hits and Ramsey had a double.
Ramsey went the distance in the circle for the win. She gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out 13.
Chuckey-Doak will host Grainger on Tuesday.
Greeneville 14 Claiborne 6
NEW TAZEWELL — Greeneville’s Laicy Darnell went 4-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI, and Ashlyn Rachon was 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBI.
Kaley Bradley went the distance in the circle for the win. In seven innings, she gave up 11 hits, walked five and struck out eight. Four of Claiborne’s six runs were earned.
Greeneville had 15 hits. Madison Carpenter had a double and two RBI, and Ella Moore had a double. Lauren Million had two hits and two RBI; Ansley Collins had two hits and an RBI; Bradley had a hit and an RBI; and Lydia Darnell had a hit.
Greeneville will host Claiborne on Tuesday.
Lady Rebels Win 3
The South Greene softball team won three games over the weekend, 6-5 over Unaka, 4-3 over Sullivan North and 4-3 over Sullivan South.
Against Unaka, the Lady Rebels’ offense got going in the fifth inning while trailing 3-0.
Haley Gosnell drove in the first two runs with a two-out double that cut the lead to 3-2.
South Greene moved in front in the sixth inning when Anna Willett smashed a three-run home run that gave the Lady Rebels a 5-3 advantage.
The Lady Rangers tied the game 5-5 in the top of the seventh inning.
Whitney Casteel started the bottom of the seventh inning by reaching on an error. She moved up on a single by Evie Rader and scored the winning run on a single by Sydney Gentry.
Against Sullivan North, Casteel got the Lady Rebels going with a lead-off home run in the first inning.
The Lady Raiders scored all three runs in the top of the third inning, but South Greene swung back in front in the bottom of the side.
Gentry started things with a solo home run. Katie Willett and Anna Willett then reached on singles. Hannah Penley knocked in Katie and Casteel knocked in Anna for a 4-3 lead.
Against Sullivan South, South Greene took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning.
Casteel led off the side with a single and scored on a double by Rader. Gentry knocked in Rader and then scored on a wild pitch.
In the fourth inning, South Greene’s lead moved to 4-1. Rachel Aiken reached on a fielder’s choice. Singles by Casteel and Gosnell moved her around the bases.
BASEBALL University 2 North Greene 1
JOHNSON CITY — University’s Kaleb Meredith outdueled North Greene’s Carson Whaley as both pitchers went the distance on the mound.
In seven innings, Meredith gave up five hits, walked one and struck out nine. Chuckey-Doak’s lone run was earned.
In six innings Whaley gave up eight hits, walked two and struck out nine. Both University runs were earned.
North Greene grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single from Carter Morelock.
Meredith tied the game 1-1 with an RBI double in the fourth, and Will Joyner had a hit and drove in University’s second run in the sixth.
North Greene will host University on Tuesday.
Grainger 12 Chuckey-Doak 2
RUTLEDGE — Cadin Tullock had two hits and an RBI, and Jaylen Willett had two hits for Chuckey-Doak.
Dillon Shelton had a hit and an RBI for the Black Knights, while Cole Lamons and Hunter Ball each had a hit.
Chuckey-Doak will host Grainger on Tuesday.