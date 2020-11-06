Chuckey-Doak senior Irving Medina finished fourth out of 160 runners with a time of 16:35.86 and was named All-State at the Small Schools Cross Country boys state meet at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville on Thursday.
West Greene sophomore Chandler Dalton was also All-State, finishing 13th with a time of 17:18.50.
Camden Central sophomore Will Douglas won the meet with a time of 16:01.78. he West Greene boys team finished 10th out of 22 teams. Matthew Vance finished 34th in a time of 18:36, Drew Morrison 68th in a time of 19:19, Jaden
Gregg 98th in 20:24 and Eli
Case in 20:25 completed the top five. Rounding out West Greene’s team was Ethan Caraway (101st in 20:32) and Levi Jordan (105th in 20:41).
South Greene’s boys finished 21st as a team. Max Brown was the Rebels’ top finisher, finishing 61st in a time of 19:14. Other Rebels included Blake May (114th, 20:59), Julian Bradley (120th, 21:18), Jori Ray (124th, 21:36), Charles Wise (132nd, 22:07), Simon Ray (136th, 22:10) and Dolan Arbogast (146th, 23:19).
In girls, South Greene’s Riley Ottinger was the top finisher from Greene County. She finished 72nd out of 165 runners in a time of 24:38. Courtney Bruce finished 102nd in a time of 25:51.
West Greene finished 19th out of 20 teams. Top finishers were Laci Jordan (26:09), Brooke Atchison (26:09), and Hailey Solomon (26:10) finishing in 111th, 112th and 113th. Christianna Ricker finished 124th in a time of 26:50. Destiny Tipton finished 141st in 27:38, rounding out the top five. Megan Atchison finished 145th in 27:47 and Hannah Brooks finished 164th in a time of 35:47.
Every West Greene runner – both boys and girls – ran their season best time except Brooks, who was nursing a hip injury.