The inaugural running of the Vallie View Invitational Cross Country Meet took place at The Vallie View Farms in Chuckey on Thursday afternoon. Runners from seven high schools gathered to run the very challenging course.
Irving Medina of Chuckey-Doak was the boys’ winner (19:50.8) while Ashley Tuell of Providence Academy crossed the line first for the girls (25:41.5).
Greeneville High School runners took away the team championships in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions.
The Greene Devil harriers dominated the field with six runners finishing in the top 14 and scoring 28 points to second place Volunteer High with 65 points.
West Greene’s boys, led by Chandler Dalton’s third place finish, also had 65 points but dropped to third place on the tiebreaker.
Mason Brandon led the Devils with his second-place finish. Morgan Leach and Russel Hickey turned in their strongest races of the year finishing 4th and 5th, respectively. They were joined in the top 10 by David Knight in 10th place.
Lucas Greineder and Alex LeBlanc were not far behind in 13th and 14th. Nash Barnes rounded out the Devil top seven in 38th.
The Lady Devils slipped by West Greene 37-41 to gain the girls’ championship.
Emma Waddell and Chloe Williford finished in a virtual tie at 7th and 8th places to lead the Lady Devils. Camryn Miles was next at 14th followed by Anna Jackson in 16th. Meredith Mulhollen pulled off an 18th-place finish. Jennie Bulawa was not far behind in 19th.
The next race for the GHS runners will be Oct. 10 at the Trailblazer in Gray.
West Greene’s Hailey Solomon, Laci Jordan, Brooke Atchison and Christianna Ricker finished 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively. Hannah Brooks rounded out West Greene’s top five, finishing 21st.
Riley Ottinger from South Greene was the top finishing girl from the county, finishing sixth. South Greene’s Victoria Holt was 17th and Macy Landers was 22nd.
Matthew Vance finished ninth for West Greene’s boys. He was followed by Drew Morrison (16th), Jaden Gregg (20th) and Levi Jordan (26th).
South Greene finished fifth as a team. Top runners for the Rebels were Blake May (23rd), Julian Bradley (25th), Charles Wise (28th), Simon Ray (34th) and Jori Ray (38th).