Chuckey-Doak senior striker Marci Merrill has been named Region 1-A most valuable player and District 1-A player of the year in girls soccer.
In Chuckey-Doak's run to the Class A state tournament in Chattanooga, Merrill scored 42 goals and notched eight assists.
Chuckey-Doak sophomore sweeper Niome Merrill has been named Region 1-A defensive MVP after helping the Lady Black Knights to 15 shutouts, while Alcoa sophomore Charlotte Tymon (32 goals, 3 assists) has been named Region 1-A offensive MVP.
Other Chuckey-Doak All-Region 1-A selections include sophomore midfielder Bailea Gilland (11 goals, 5 assists); senior keeper Breanna Roberts (111 saves, 15 shutouts, 14 goals allowed); and freshman stopper/center fullback Tavyn Southerland (4 goals, 15 shutouts).
West Greene's Kya Gilland and University High's Blake Johnson have been named District 1-A co-defensive players of the year.
Southerland has been named District 1-A rookie of the year, and Chuckey-Doak's Anna Ricker has been named District 1-A coach of the year.
Other Chuckey-Doak All-District 1-A first team selections include Gilland, Niome Merrill, Roberts and junior Sarah Wright. Second team selections include Southerland and fellow freshman Aliah Campbell.
West Greene senior Kaylee Laughlin has also been named All-District 1-A first team, while senior Erickah Laughlin and freshman Abby Hoxie have been named second team.