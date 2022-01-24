After reaching the state semifinals in their respective classifications in the fall, the Greeneville and Chuckey-Doak girls soccer teams are well represented on the TSWA all-state teams announced on Sunday.
Chuckey-Doak’s Marci Marrill, Niome Merrill and Breanna Roberts have been named to the Class A all-state team, while Annemarie Konieczny and Olivia Norris have been named to the Class 2A all-state team.
Marci Merrill, a senior forward, is on the Class A all-state team for the third straight season. She scored 42 goals and had eight assists for Chuckey-Doak, which went 17-4-1 and lost 3-0 in the state semifinals to eventual state champion Merrol Hyde.
Roberts, a senior keeper, has been named to the Class A all-state team after making 111 saves for a Chuckey-Doak defense that posted 15 shutouts and gave up just 14 goals in the fall.
Merrill’s sister, Niome – Chuckey-Doak’s top defender – has been named to the Class A all-state team as a sophomore.
Greeneville’s Konieczny, a junior midfielder, has been named to the Class 2A all-state team after scoring 17 goals with 16 assists in the fall. The Lady Devils went 15-9 and lost 1-0 in the state semifinals to eventual state champion Page.
Norris, a senior, has been named all-state after being the top defender for a Greeneville defense that notched 11 shutouts in the fall. She was also named all-state as a junior.