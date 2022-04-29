AFTON — Chuckey-Doak’s Haylee Richardson has always wanted to go to college and she’s always wanted to play volleyball.
Thanks to Walters State Community College in Morristown, she’ll get to do both.
On Thursday, Richardson announced she’ll play volleyball for the Senators the next two years while pursuing an associate’s degree in the health field.
“I’m very grateful to be playing in college. Financially, it hasn’t been an option for me and Walters State has really helped me out,” Richardson said. “I love the coaches there. I’m excited to be playing because volleyball is something I’ve always done. I can’t imagine my life without it.”
Richardson has been playing volleyball for 12 years.
“If I hadn’t been able to play in college, I definitely would have missed it,” she said. “It’s a big deal to me because it’s been such a huge part of my life. I hope I get to play another two years after Walters State.”
Richardson thinks she’ll be an outside hitter for the Senators.
“I’m pretty sure that’s what they want me to play,” she said. “I start practices soon and I’ll be living up there. I’m excited to meet my teammates and start playing.”
If the Senators need Richardson to play more than outside, she has experience at other spots during her career at Chuckey-Doak.
“It’s good to be able to play multiple positions,” Richardson said. “If I have to go up there and play back row, I can do that. It’s good to be versatile. I’m definitely going up there with an open mind ready to play wherever they need me.”
The jump from high school to college is big, but Richardson knows the task ahead.
“I’m going to have to practice and workout, and I’m going to have to create a good bond with the team,” she said. “I’m going to be working, too, so it’s going to be huge to have to balance that with going to school and playing volleyball all at the same time.”
Richardson aspires to be a travel nurse. She would like to finish her four-year degree and play volleyball at Mars Hill University or Milligan University after Walters State.
“The pay (as a travel nurse) interests me, obviously, but I’ve always liked nursing,” Richardson said. “I’m in anatomy right now and a lot of my family members have been in the medical field, so I’m excited to be part of that.”