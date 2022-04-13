AFTON — Hayleigh Taylor can apparently read her coach’s mind.
“She went up to the plate, I said, ‘Man, I’d like for her to lose one right here,’” Chuckey-Doak coach Gene Ward said, hoping she’d knock the ball out of the park.
Wish granted. With the bases loaded, two outs and a six-run lead, Taylor crushed a grand slam over the left-field fence. Her fourth hit ended Wednesday’s game in the fifth inning, as the Lady Black Knights defeated West Greene by run rule, 16-6.
Chuckey-Doak’s last five runs came with two outs, starting when Madison Malone reached on an error and allowed Sydney Shipley to score. Taylor, having lined out to pitcher Morgan Brown to start the bottom of the fifth, then got another chance.
Taylor finished 4-for-5 at the plate, hitting leadoff singles in the first and second innings. She scored on a fielder’s choice in the first inning to tie the game 1-1.
The Lady Black Knights (5-4, 5-0 District 1-2A), who lead the district by one game over second-place South Greene (3-1), built an 8-1 lead in the bottom of the third. Several of the runs came on West Greene miscues, first when Shipley drew a bases-loaded walk to break the 1-1 tie. Saniah Atchison and Makayla Ramsey both scored second-inning runs on the same play, aided by two West Greene errors, for a 6-1 lead.
Courtesy runner Abigail Donoho plated on another error in the third inning, and Atchison scored on a passed ball during the next at-bat.
Serenity Mentz batted 3-for-4 while Atchison went 2-for-4 to lead Chuckey-Doak at the plate. Mentz singled home the Lady Black Knights’ fourth run of the first inning.
“Bottom of the lineup did pretty well today,” Ward said. “Against North Greene they didn’t do anything, but today they put the ball in play.”
Angel Bermudez and Maura Phillips, Chuckey-Doak’s No. 6 and 7 batters, both singled in the fifth with Bermudez batting in a run.
Ramsey struck out 12 to get the win.
“She’s a dandy,” Ward said.
NOT GOING QUIETLY
Hope Sexton gave the Lady Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4) an early 1-0 lead with her RBI single.
Brown and Sexton then gave West Greene life in the fourth inning, which they led off with back-to-back bunt singles. The second led to an error which allowed Brown to score. Hannah Deyton ripped an RBI double before scoring on a miscue to make it an 8-4 game.
Brown and Sexton then closed the gap to 8-6 with two straight RBI doubles in the fifth before Chuckey-Doak stopped the comeback.
Sexton batted 3-for-3, while Megan Daniels and Brown both went 2-for-3.
Brown struck out two batters for the Lady Buffs.
Atchison and Ramsey scored on one-out errors to start Chuckey-Doak’s explosive bottom of the fifth.
The Lady Black Knights battle for first place in the district standings by hosting South Greene Monday and visiting Rebel Hill Tuesday.
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak will host non-conference games against Cherokee on Thursday and Cocke County on Friday.
West Greene travels to Hancock County Thursday and to district rival Johnson County on Monday.