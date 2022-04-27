West Greene’s Bryson Church and Greeneville’s Keelen Lester officially became Greene County’s first male TSSAA Spring Fling qualifiers Tuesday.
Church finished runner-up in the Region 1-A decathlon, and Lester placed second overall in the Region 1-2A decathlon — both automatically qualifying for the TSSAA state decathlon.
In the Region 1-A decathlon, Church won the pole vault while finishing runner-up in the long jump and the 400-meter dash. He also placed third in the 1500-meter run and fourth in both the high jump and shot put.
Lester won both the 100-meter dash and the long jump while tying for first in the high jump at the Region 1-2A decathlon and taking third in the triple jump.
Greeneville’s Morgan Leach is in position to receive an at-large bid with his third-place finish. Leach won the 1500-meter run and placed runner-up in the 400-meter dash, while taking fifth in both the 100-meter dash and shot put.
South Greene also has two athletes who could potentially receive an at-large bid. Dion Blair placed fifth overall in the Region 1-A decathlon, finishing third in the long jump and fourth in both the pole vault and 1500-meter run.
Hunter Burkey took sixth and could go to state, having won the high jump and placed third in the 110-meter hurdles.
South Greene’s Jalen Ingram (ninth overall) finished runner-up in the high jump. Tenth-place Eli Case took third in the discus.
For West Greene, 11th-place Quintan Gregory took runner-up in the pole vault.