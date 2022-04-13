MORRISTOWN — Bryson Church entered the West Greene track and field history books on Tuesday night.
In West Greene’s track meet at Morristown West, Church placed second in the boys pole vault by clearing a school-record 12-6. Church placed fourth in the triple jump as well, behind runner-up Nick Moorman and third-place Braxton Jarnagin. Quintan Gregory and Drew Morrison finished third and fourth respectively behind Church in the pole vault.
Macy Hinkle collected a first-place finish for West Greene, clearing 4-10 in the girls high jump. She also finished third in the triple jump at 27-10.5, just ahead of fourth-place teammate Megan Atchison (26-2).
Miranda Ballinger took third in the 100-meter hurdles, and Hannah Brooks seventh in the 3200-meter run.
On the boys side, Moorman placed third in the long jump, Jarnagin took sixth in the 200-meter dash and Morrison eighth in the 300 hurdles.
Both West Greene teams placed fifth at the nine-team meet, the boys scoring 49 points and the girls 29. Meet host Morristown West won both team titles, scoring 223 on the girls side and 219 on the boys.