KNOXVILLE — Ava Clark and Natalie Freise have secured their spot in Murfreesboro.
The two South Greene athletes qualified for the TSSAA Spring Fling, taking the top two spots in Monday’s Region 1-A pentathlon at Hardin Valley Academy.
Clark, the Region 1-A Pentathlon champion, won the shot put while finishing runner-up in the long jump, third in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in both the high jump and the 800-meter run.
Region 1-A runner-up Freise won both the 100-meter hurdles and the 800-meter run. Freise also took third in the long jump, third in shot put and tied for sixth in the high jump.
Two more Greene County female track and field athletes are still in the running for at-large bids to the Class A state pentathlon.
West Greene’s Macy Hinkle won the high jump and placed fifth overall on Monday.
South Greene’s Macey Snapp, who placed seventh overall, finished third in the 100-meter hurdles, fourth in shot put and fifth in the 800-meter run.