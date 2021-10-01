ROAN MOUNTAIN — Eventually, Seth Birchfield and the Cloudland rushing attack took its toll.
Birchfield turned the game’s momentum quickly in the third quarter, and West Greene couldn’t find an answer offensively. The Highlanders, ranked No. 9 in Class A, pulled away late for a 20-7 triumph on Friday night.
Birchfield got Cloudland (5-1) going in the third quarter, scoring on a 17-yard run. The ensuing 2-point conversion put Cloudland ahead for good at 8-7.Before the quarter ended, Birchfield ran for a 79-yard touchdown to give Cloudland a 14-7 lead.
That remained the score until the Highlanders added one last touchdown with 59 seconds left to ice the game.
“We knew they were a good football team,” West Greene coach Scotty Verran said. “Very proud of how our kids played hard. Our defense just stayed on the field too long and got tired.”
The Buffaloes (4-2) rushed for just 29 yards, led by a 27-yard effort from Hunter Gregg.
Jaden Gregg found some success through the air, passing for 112 yards. His 53-yard touchdown to Braylon Rader in the first quarter gave the Buffaloes a 7-0 halftime lead.
Rader, who caught six passes for 70 yards, also intercepted a 2-point pass attempt.
“They put seven people in the box and dared us to throw it,” Verran said. “We just couldn’t sustain drives and couldn’t find ways to get momentum in the second half offensively.”
Ethan Turner posted a team-high nine tackles, while Wyatt Moody and Nathan Smith each had seven stops. Smith, who recovered a fumble, also had one tackle for loss as did Turner. Hunter Gregg had six tackles, and Blair Shelton averaged 36.6 yards on four punts.
UP NEXT
West Greene entertains non-conference foe Cherokee at The Range on Friday, Oct. 8.