ELIZABETHTON – One run usually doesn’t win baseball games, especially at the high school level.
The Greeneville High School baseball team was reminded of that on Wednesday night.
Playing as the Demons in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League at the Elizabethton Twins stadium, Greeneville held a 1-0 lead before giving up runs in the fifth and sixth innings in a 2-1 loss to Abingdon High out of Virginia.
Greeneville, now 3-1 in the summer league, outhit Abingdon 7-1 but stranded six runners.
The Demons grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Will Hurley reached on a one-out single to center field, took second on a bunt single by Ayden Cheney, took third on a passed ball and scored when Walker Townsley reached on a dropped third strike with two out.
Greeneville right-hander Hunter Richards and Abingdon right-hander Chase Hungate locked in a pitchers’ duel for the first three innings.
Richards gave up one hit, walked none and struck out three, while Hungate gave up five hits, walked none and struck out five.
Hurley took the mound for Greeneville in the bottom of the fourth and retired the first four batters he faced, striking out two, before giving up an unearned run in the fifth and a run in the sixth.
With one out in the Abingdon fifth, Ethan Ketron walked, stole second, stole third and scored to tie the game 1-1 when the throw from Greeneville catcher Adrian Bundy sailed into left field.
Abingdon made it 2-1 in the sixth. Alex Odle reached on a lead-off walk, took second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a groundout to second and scored on a groundout to first.
Right-hander Ethan Gibson pitched the final four innings for Abingdon to notch the win. He gave up two hits, walked one and struck out seven.
In taking the loss, Hurley tossed three no-hit innings, walked three and struck out three.
Hurley finished 3-for-3, while Trey Massengill and Cheney each went 2-for-3 for Greeneville, which had runners in scoring position in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings.
Greeneville is slated to play David Crockett at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Johnson City Cardinals stadium. Admission is $5.