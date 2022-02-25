Charlie Bayless was such a small, wiry man, that sometimes when he crouched down while coaching his Happy Valley Warriors, he would have been hard to notice if not for the ever-present white towel that would be draped over his shoulders.
The Carter County community, and the East Tennessee basketball world in general, is in mourning this week after the 92-year-old Bayless passed away.
There are coaching legends all over East Tennessee. Then there is Charlie Bayless.
Bayless coached at Happy Valley for an astounding 59 years. That’s basically a coaching lifetime, and then some, at one school. In the current basketball age, if a coach makes it to 10 years in the profession, he’s considered a true veteran.
Bayless coached Happy Valley to three state tournaments (1962, 1974, 1975), and the 1973-74 team won the Class S state championship. He coached from 1953 through 2012 and amassed a total of 918 victories.
My association with Coach Bayless came in the 1970s and 1980s with the old Watauga Conference. He was sort of the kingpin of that league; the voice, I guess you could say. At one time the league contained the four Carter County schools (Happy Valley, Hampton, Cloudland and Unaka) along with Johnson County and the four Greene County schools. In later years, when reclassification came along, Cloudland and Unaka went to Class A and were replaced in the league by Unicoi County.
The Watauga Conference was a unique league in that the camaraderie among the coaches was such as you seldom see these days. When Watauga teams went up against each other, they wanted to beat each other’s brains out. But off the hardwood or football field, the coaches not only got along well, but they would convene for a huge picnic at the close of the school year, often with a golf tournament and big supper.
I was the conference statistician for a number of years, and I covered the teams in the various sports for the better part of the decades of the 70s and 80s. So I was included in their post-season galas.
Coach Bayless’ stories, along with the guitar-playing of Hampton Coach Jerry White, were often highlights of those meetings.
I’ve met and talked with many, many coaches in over 50 years of writing sports, but Charlie Bayless was without exception the most entertaining one I’ve ever met. I loved interviewing him after a win, although I could only understand about half of what he said because he talked too doggone fast.
The man could coach the game of basketball. He often took teams that weren’t supposed to be very good right to the finals of the district tourney, and most of that came because of the use of his “teepee” sign and the ping pong paddles.
In addition, Bayless was good to Greene County. If not for him, Greene County would probably never have gotten to host a district tournament because sites are voted on by the district coaches, and the local coaches would always be outvoted by the Carter County coaches and Johnson County.
Larry Bible, who coached for nine years at West Greene and led the team to its only state tournament appearance before becoming principal at the school until he retired, explained it this way.
“We were at a tournament meeting at Elizabethton, who was hosting our tournament that year,” Bible recalls. “Charlie told the gathering that Elizabethton would host the tourney this year, but next year ‘you Greene County boys get to pick the tournament location.’”
Of course the rest of the coaches went along with Charlie, otherwise Greene County might never have gotten to be host because they were always going to be on the short end of the vote.
There are so many stories about Charlie. Almost anybody who has coached against him has one or two.
Charlie was not a big fan of girls’ basketball, except for the South Greene girls and the late Coach Larry Ricker. He told Ricker one time “I like to watch your girls play cause they get after it.”
The late Ray “Teedee” Maupin, who coached at Chuckey-Doak for many years, told of a trip he took one night as his Lady Knights were scheduled to play Happy Valley. When he arrived at the gym, Maupin was surprised to find Charlie and his boys inside practicing.
“What are you doing here Maupin?” Charlie asked, as related to me by Coach Maupin.
“We’ve got a game with the girls,” Maupin replied.
“Then you’ve won, cause they ain’t here, and we’re practicing,” Charlie said.
Apparently there had been a scheduling snafu as Bayless often scheduled the girls on a night the boys weren’t playing.
Ted Hensley, who served coaching stints at South Greene, Chuckey-Doak and North Greene during his years in education, saw Bayless a lot on the basketball floor.
One of his best stories goes like this: Hensley’s Chuckey-Doak team was in a tournament game against Happy Valley. It was a close contest at halftime. Before the second half started, Charlie came up and asked Hensley, “Where’s Broyles (he was referring to Bobby Broyles, another longtime coach who is a legend as well). I told him, I don’t know. He’s around here somewhere. Charlie said, ‘I want to see him tonight cause I want some of them cantaloupes he’s got.” Broyles was also a gifted gardener.
“Here we are in a big game, and me trying to figure out what to do, and he’s talking about cantaloupes,” Hensley laughed.
Bayless was known for using ping pong paddles to call the plays from the sideline. Red paddles were for the offense (he would have numbers on them which indicated what play was to be run), and white paddles were for the defense (also with numbers, which normally indicated which press the Warriors were going to be in).
Another staple of his coaching was his “wigwam” or “teepee” sign.
“When he put those hands up in the teepee sign, it meant you weren’t going to get the ball back from him unless you fouled or they missed a foul shot,” Coach Bible recalled. “He was a master at holding the ball. I remember one night in the regional tournament, they were playing Knox Rule, who was No. 1 in the state. They beat Charlie, but I think the final score was like 15-12.”
Several coaches related heart-warming stories about Charlie. South Greene Coach Stephen Gregg talks of how the Happy Valley legend helped him devise an offense after his Lady Rebels lost a few years ago in the state tournament.
“We were playing Middleton and had a lead on them,” Gregg said. “We had Taylor Lamb, and obviously we tried to get her the ball on the blocks as much as we could. Middleton had a bunch of little quick girls, and we couldn’t free up Taylor late in the game. They kept stealing the ball from us. We lost. I called Charlie to see if he could help me.”
Bayless invited Gregg to his house where they sat down and came up with a plan.
“It worked, because we used it the next year and won the state, and we won it again the next year,” Gregg smiled. “I talked to Charlie later and asked him if he watched the game on TV, and he said he did, and he was pleased the Rebels used the offense he helped devise.”
In honor of Bayless, Gregg used ping pong paddles and a towel over his shoulder while coaching his Rebels against Happy Valley in the District 1-2A championship game Monday night.
Bayless was very fond of the late Eugene “Doc” Harrison, who served as West Greene’s scorekeeper and No. 1 fan for many years. On what was probably Charlie’s final trip of coaching at West Greene, he asked “Doc” to join him on the bench. “Doc” expressed his gratitude, but declined the invite, telling Charlie ‘What would my West Greene people think if I’m sitting on the bench with another team?”
Charlie got a good chuckle out of that.
But the most heart-warming story came from Larry Bible.
His son, Seth, was seriously hurt in an accident after being hit by a car. Bible was coaching at West Greene at the time. Charlie was able to get in touch with Bible that first night at the hospital to check on his son.
“Seth was in the hospital for 37 days, and Charlie called me every day to check on him,” Bible said. “That’s the kind of man Charlie Bayless was. For the past 30 years, every time I talked with Charlie, and I last spoke with him this past December, he would ask ‘how’s my boy doing?’ You don’t forget things like that.”
Charlie Bayless was a member of the TSSAA Hall of Fame, the Northeast Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, the Carter County Hall of Fame, and the Happy Valley High School Hall of Fame. The Happy Valley gymnasium was named in his honor several years ago.
Charlie will be missed. As his dear friend Jerry White of Hampton High said, “He was one of my favorite people.”