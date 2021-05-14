With Thursday’s District 2-2A baseball tournament championship game getting down to do-or-die time, Greeneville coach Andy Collins made all the right moves to help the Greene Devils pull out a 3-1 win over the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights at Tusculum University’s Pioneer Park.
For starters, with Greeneville trailing 1-0, Collins put senior right-hander Nick Iezzi on the mound at the outset of the fifth inning.
Iezzi shut out the Black Knights the next three innings, giving the Greene Devils’ offense time to rally.
Collins did perhaps his best brain work in the bottom of the fifth.
With the Devils having mustered just one hit against soft-throwing Chuckey-Doak starter Cole Lamons through four innings, Collins turned to Parker Shipley and Colton Richards who have gotten at bats in JV games this season.
Sophomore Parker Shipley, who entered the game in right field when Iezzi moved from center to the mound in the top of the fifth, was allowed to hit for senior Hunter Richards and led off with a bunt single.
Collins then had Walker Townsley bunt, and the big senior first baseman beat it out for a hit when he placed the ball perfectly between the mound and first base.
When Lamons spiked the ball into center field on a pickoff attempt to second, Shipley moved to third and Townsley took second.
Collins then went with a hunch again, pulling senior Adrian Bundy from the batter’s box for freshman Colton Richards, who lifted the first pitch he saw to left field for a sacrifice fly that scored Shipley to tie the game 1-1.
“We were facing pitching like some of our younger kids have faced more, so I saw the opportunity for a couple younger guys to help us there,” Collins said. “I just felt really good about Parker leading off the inning. And Colton coming off the bench as a freshman in a big situation did a good job. He went to the plate like the situation didn’t even faze him. I was more impressed by that than anything. For him to be aggressive in that situation was awesome.”
As Greeneville was tying the game in the fifth, momentum swung to the Greene Devils. And they pushed across two more runs in the sixth.
Ayden Cheney led off the sixth with a single and scored from first to give Greeneville a 2-1 lead when Avery Collins launched a double to straight-away center.
Collins was tagged out trying to move to third on the throw to the plate. But Greeneville made it 3-1 when Iezzi followed with a high popup that dropped into left field for a hit, stole second, moved to third on a fly ball to right by Will Hurley and scored on a double down the right-field line by Shipley.
Iezzi, who was named tournament MVP, picked up the win on the mound. In his three innings, he gave up two hits – one on a bunt – walked none and struck out three.
Hurley drew the start and pitched the first four innings. He gave up six hits, walked none and struck out six.
Chuckey-Doak scored its lone run in the third when Cadin Tullock reached on a two-out hit, took second when Hunter Ball reached on an error by Bundy at third, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single to center by Fletcher.
Ball also tried to score on Fletcher’s single but was cut down by a perfect throw from Iezzi to Avery Collins at the plate.
Four of Chuckey-Doak’s hits were to the opposite field, leading Collins to believe the Black Knights might have learned some things about the Greene Devils in their previous three meetings this season.
“Will threw a couple of sliders that are normally swung at that Chuckey-Doak’s batters didn’t even offer at, and they seemed to be sitting on fastballs on the outer half,” Andy Collins said. “Maybe somebody over there picked up on something.”
Chuckey-Doak also appeared to learn something about Greeneville’s hitters from previous games this season.
While the Greene Devils finished with seven hits, they also hit seven medium to deep fly balls that were caught by perfectly-positioned Chuckey-Doak outfielders.
In the third inning, Bundy lifted a fly ball deep down the right-field line in foul territory that Chuckey-Doak right fielder Datyn Bowman – playing toward the line – was able to track down.
In the fifth inning, Trey Massingill crushed a fly ball to deep left field that Connor Lamons was able to run down with a back-handed, over-the-shoulder catch.
In the sixth, Bundy hit another deep fly ball to the gap in right that was tracked down by Chuckey-Doak center fielder Matthew Palazzo, who was playing toward the gap.
And Collins, Iezzi and Richards each hit a fly ball right at Chuckey-Doak outfielders stationed in the gap in left.
“Gosh, you beat a team three times and the fourth time is going to be harder,” Andy Collins said. “I think they’ve been able to figure some things out with us pitching and hitting wise.”
Cole Lamons wound up going the distance on the mound for Chuckey-Doak. In addition to Greeneville’s seven hits, he walked two and struck out one.
Both Greeneville (28-7) and Chuckey-Doak (15-16) advance to next week’s region tournament. In Monday’s semifinals, the Greene Devils will host District 1-2A runner-up Sullivan South at 5:30 at Dale Alexander Field, while the Black Knights travel to District 1-2A champion Unicoi County.
It will be Greeneville’s second meeting with Sullivan South this season. On March 24, the Greene Devils defeated the Rebels 5-4 in 11 innings on the road.
Chuckey-Doak will also be facing Unicoi for the second time this season. On April 2, the Black Knights lost 9-0 to the Blue Devils on the road.
Chuckey-Doak 11 Grainger 1
In the losers bracket final prior to Thursday’s championship game, Connor Lamons and Ball combined on a three-hitter as the Black Knights run-ruled Grainger in six innings.
Chuckey-Doak also defeated Grainger 9-0 in a winners bracket game on Wednesday.
Connor Lamons drew the start on the mound on Thursday and pitched 4 2/3 innings. He gave up two hits, a run, walked two and struck out eight.
Ball held Grainger scoreless over the final 1 1/3 innings. He gave up a hit and walked one.
Chuckey-Doak cranked out 11 hits, all singles.
Connor Lamons had three hits and two RBI; Tullock had two hits and two RBI; Palazzo had two hits; Ball, Cole Lamons and Bowman each had a hit and an RBI; and Jaylen Willett had a hit.
DISTRICT 2-2A ALL-TOURNAMENT
Greeneville – Nick Iezzi (MVP), Avery Collins, Will Hurley; Chuckey-Doak – Cadin Tullock, Matthew Palazzo; Grainger – Brady Smith, Aaron Roach; Claiborne – Wesley Brooks; Cumberland Gap – Cody Johnson; South Greene – Preston Bailey; West Greene – Trey Tweed.