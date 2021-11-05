COALFIELD — North Greene’s first playoff game in a decade started rough.
A few big plays in the first half made a lot of difference, as Coalfield began its Class A playoff run with a 58-0 triumph over the Huskies on Friday night.
Landon Lowe dashed 56 yards to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage, setting the tone for the Yellow Jackets (9-2).
Levi Mullins added three touchdowns for Coalfield, two on the ground after catching a 15-yard scoring toss from Luke Treece. Mullins, who ran for a team-high 111 yards, scored on both of his carries — covering 70 and 41 yards.
“They’re a legitimate playoff contender football team,” North Greene coach Eric Tilson said. “Their speed showed. They couldn’t run up the middle a whole lot but they’d hit the edge in a hurry.”
Treece completed 4-of-8 for 50 yards.
And the Yellow Jackets added to their comfortable lead with back-to-back interception return touchdowns, courtesy of Brock Jones and Eli Roberts.
Regardless, Tilson and the Huskies were determined to make Coalfield earn every yard.
“They didn’t have coaches up in the box early in the game and all of a sudden, coaches drift up to the box to see what’s going on,” Tilson recalled. “We forced them to make adjustments. And they’re a good team so they found some things that worked well for their kids.”
Senior running back Tyler Sanches, along with freshman Yeshua Vaught and senior quarterback Zach Atnip, spearheaded North Greene’s 65-yard rushing effort.
“Zach had a big night. He’s really what kickstarted everything,” Tilson said. “He made busted plays into positive yardage. Really proud of our offensive line and the way they played. Their D-line is about as good of one as I’ve seen in 1A football.”
The Yellow Jackets held North Greene to five first downs and 73 total yards.
The Huskies finished Tilson’s first year with a 3-8 overall record, reaching the playoffs for the eighth time in program history and first time since 2011.
“Our kids believe now, which I think is the biggest thing,” Tilson said. “They think they deserve to be on the field with any team they play against.”
UP NEXT
Coalfield stays home to entertain Midway, a 42-26 winner at Unaka, for the Class A second round.
NG 0-0-0-0 — 0
C 20-30-8-0 — 58
First Quarter
C — Landon Lowe 56-run (Luke Treece kick)
C — Levi Mullins 15-pass from Treece (kick failed)
C — Mullins 70-run (Treece kick)
Second Quarter
C — Canaan Bowling 3-run (Treece kick)
C — Safety (tackle in end zone)
C — Mullins 41-run (Treece kick)
C — Brock Jones 23-interception return (Treece kick)
C — Eli Roberts 30-interception return (Treece kick)
Third Quarter
C — Eli Justice 19-run (Treece run)
First Downs: NG 5, C 18
Rushes-Yards: NG 65, C 352
Passing: NG 8, C 58
Comp-Att-Int: NG 2-8-2, C 5-11-1
Total Offense: NG 73, C 410
Punts-Avg.: NG 7-31.7, C 2-28
Fumbles-Lost: NG 4-1, C 2-0
Penalties-Yards: NG 3-25, C 3-20